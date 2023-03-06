Former WWE Champion breaks silence after suffering an injury that could sideline him for WrestleMania 39

WWE has seen multiple injury setbacks in recent weeks, giving head of creative Triple H new worries on the Road to WrestleMania. Kofi Kingston is the latest star to join the list. But despite the unfortunate development, the New Day member sent an encouraging message on social media.

Kofi Kingston was involved in a brawl on this week's SmackDown that also featured Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Karrion Kross and LA Knight. All five men wanted to face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39. It was later announced that the participants will compete in a five-man match on the blue brand to determine the #1 contender.

However, Kofi's plans to punch his ticket to WrestleMania received a setback as the former WWE Champion reportedly suffered an injury during the brawl. It was also noted that Kingston's injury could keep him out for a long time.

Amid all the chaos, Kofi Kingston posted a heartwarming video with his daughter, stating that everything is going to be alright. Kingston also had bandages around his right leg.

Kofi Kingston had one of the greatest moments of his life at WWE WrestleMania 35

Kofi Kingston's dream of being WWE Champion came true at WrestleMania 35 as he defeated Daniel Bryan to win the title. The New Day star had a memorable run with the title before it ended with him getting squashed by Brock Lesnar.

Current AEW star Bryan Danielson spoke about Kofi's run during a recent interview. The American Dragon stated that KofiMania was magic for him but he didn't like the way the whole thing came crashing down.

"To me, the whole thing [KofiMania] was magic,” Danielson explains. “And you look at the live events, like the number of shows that he did for WWE, the amount of TV time that he [Kingston] filled in every time, going out there and always having a positive attitude and all that kind of stuff. What a great human being, you know what I mean? Like I said, it was my favorite match. I think the whole thing was my favorite part of my WWE career. And conversely, the most demoralized I ever was was seeing him lose it to Brock Lesnar the way that he did.” (H/T: Fightful)

Bryan Danielson is no longer a part of the Stamford-based promotion. He joined AEW in 2021 and will be challenging for the world title at tonight's Revolution pay-per-view.

