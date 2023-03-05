Top WWE star suffers injury; likely to be out for long time - Reports

Injuries are a regular part of wrestling, and it seems like WWE is plagued by another injury setback.

This week's SmackDown saw a rift develop between Sheamus and Drew McIntyre as both men stated their intentions to go after the Intercontinental Championship. The duo were interrupted by LA Knight, with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods soon also making their way to the ring.

Karrion Kross also came out, and a brawl broke out between all the stars after his entrance. The Herald of Doomsday was the last man standing. Following the fight, it was announced that the five men would clash in an Intercontinental Championship Qualifying Match next week to see who faces Gunther at WrestleMania.

However, it seems like WWE will have to alter the match a bit as one of the participants reportedly suffered an injury. According to Xero News, one among Kofi, Drew, Sheamus, LA Knight, or Karrion Kross is injured and could be out for a long time. It was also noted that the company is looking for a replacement.

Ronda Rousey also suffered an injury on WWE SmackDown

With WrestleMania 39 less than a month away, Triple H will need all his stars to be available. However, WWE has suffered multiple setbacks in the last few weeks.

Ronda Rousey was also added to the list of injured stars on this week's SmackDown. The Baddest Woman on the Planet was scheduled to team up with Shayna Baszler to face Tegan Nox and Natalya.

However, Rousey appeared in an arm sling and revealed that she was injured during an earlier brawl. Shayna instead faced Tegan Nox in a singles match.

It was later reported that the former UFC star aggravated a previous injury on the blue brand. However, she is expected to be fit in time for WrestleMania 39.

Apart from Rousey, AJ Styles is also currently out of action after suffering an injury at a live event late last year. Randy Orton and Big E have also been on the sidelines for a long time and are unlikely to be back by the time of the Showcase of Immortals.

