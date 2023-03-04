WWE SmackDown Results: Former champ returns to confront Uncle Howdy, top star injured - Winners, Recap, Grades, and Highlights (March 3, 2023)

The Bloodline kicked off SmackDown, and Jey Uso was still missing. Roman Reigns got on the mic before Cody Rhodes joined him in the ring. Cody said he wanted to talk and that Roman should send Heyman and the others away.

Roman obliged before laying down his titles between the two. They argued about which one of them was more deserving of the title, and Roman made fun of Cody's former gimmick as Stardust.

Reigns said that he respected Rhodes' father, Dusty Rhodes, a lot, but he never spoke of Cody. The latter said that the only way he could get what he wanted was by beating Roman at WrestleMania.

WWE SmackDown Results (March 3, 2023): Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan

Morgan got an early dropkick on Ripley before Rhea got a big boot. Outside the ring, Liv hit a big dive before we headed for a break. Back on SmackDown, Morgan got a backstabber off a counter.

Liv got a couple of Codebreakers before missing the Oblivion. Liv blocked the Riptide before taking a powerbomb. Rhea finally got the Riptide before locking in the Cloverleaf for the win.

Result: Rhea Ripley def. Liv Morgan

Grade: B

The Bloodline was backstage, and Roman asked about Jey before Jimmy replied he was a hothead and needed more time.

Roman said that he was running out of patience before SmackDown moved on.

Santos Escobar vs. Dominik Mysterio on SmackDown

Santos took a dropkick early on before Santos got one of his own. He made Dominik look at Rey's mask before getting some elbow strikes. Dom recovered and sent Santos into the corner before sending him outside for a dive.

Dom set up for a 619 but hit a knee strike instead before jabbing Santos in the eye. Escobar got an elbow strike and a leg drop before Rhea interfered and dragged Santos outside for a riptide on the floor. Dominik came in with a frog splash and picked up the win.

Result: Dominik Mysterio def. Santos Escobar

WWE @WWE



has NO RESPECT for his father. NONE.



#SmackDown How much more of this can @reymysterio take? @DomMysterio35 has NO RESPECT for his father. NONE. How much more of this can @reymysterio take? @DomMysterio35 has NO RESPECT for his father. NONE. #SmackDown https://t.co/MuFaYA3vf4

Grade: B

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus were fighting over who gets to challenge Gunther at WrestleMania when LA Knight showed up and said he wanted a WrestleMania match, too.

The New Day came out to mock them, and Karrion Kross appeared before a brawl broke out in the ring. The New Day and LA Knight were sent outside before Drew hit a big dive on top.

Karrion Kross came in and sent Sheamus out before posing in the ring.

Tegan Nox and Shayna Baszler were caught in a backstage brawl, and Ronda Rousey suffered an arm injury.

Shayna Baszler vs. Tegan Nox on SmackDown

Baszler took some big strikes immediately but countered a kick and took Nox down before stomping on her arm. Baszler missed a knee strike in the corner before going after the right arm of Nox.

Nox tried for a rollup, but Baszler got out and kicked her in the face. Baszler locked in an armbar before Nox tapped out.

Result: Shayna Baszler def. Tegan Nox

WWE @WWE



is seeking revenge on



#SmackDown An arm for an arm. @QoSBaszler is seeking revenge on @TeganNoxWWE for injuring @RondaRousey 's arm in a brawl earlier today. An arm for an arm. 💪💥@QoSBaszler is seeking revenge on @TeganNoxWWE for injuring @RondaRousey's arm in a brawl earlier today. #SmackDown https://t.co/CpBEoW1TQ8

Grade: B-

Bobby Lashley was out next on SmackDown and said he doesn't run from anyone, no matter how annoying Bray Wyatt is.

Lashley said that he was there on SmackDown to face him instead.

We saw a Howdy graphic on Titantron before Uncle Howdy attacked Lashley in the ring from behind. Lashley turned it around, but at the last moment, the lights went out, and when they came back on, Howdy was gone.

Backstage, Roman told Jimmy that if they could beat Sami Zayn, Jey would come home. Roman added that Jey had one week, or he would blame Jimmy for it.

Sami Zayn vs. Solo Sikoa on SmackDown

Sami unloaded on Solo and sent Jimmy Uso, who interfered, outside before hitting them with a dive. After the bell, Solo was sent outside again before Jimmy ran a distraction, allowed Sikoa to take Sami down, and sent him into the ring post and over the barricades.

After a break on SmackDown, Sami got a big DDT before getting a near fall off a dive. Sami got the Blue Thunder Bomb for another near fall before Jimmy Uso distracted him, causing him to miss the Helluva Kick. Sikoa hit the Samoan Spike off the distraction and got the win.

Result: Solo Sikoa def. Sami Zayn

Jimmy and Solo beat Sami down after the match and put a chair around his neck, but Sami recovered and hit Solo with the chair before getting a Helluva Kick on Jimmy.

Solo chased Sami off before he could attack Jimmy with the chair, and Zayn ran into the crowd as SmackDown went off the air.

Grade: B

Episode rating: B

Bobby Lashley had a run-in with Uncle Howdy on tonight's SmackDown, while The Bloodline had a showdown with Sami Zayn.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes