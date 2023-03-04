Create

WWE SmackDown Results: Former champ returns to confront Uncle Howdy, top star injured - Winners, Recap, Grades, and Highlights (March 3, 2023)

By Jojo
Modified Mar 04, 2023 08:57 IST
We got a hard-hitting episode of WWE SmackDown tonight as we head for WrestleMania!
The Bloodline kicked off SmackDown, and Jey Uso was still missing. Roman Reigns got on the mic before Cody Rhodes joined him in the ring. Cody said he wanted to talk and that Roman should send Heyman and the others away.

"So, what do you wanna talk about?" 👀@WWERomanReigns @CodyRhodes #SmackDown https://t.co/AIcv0Jw48Q

Roman obliged before laying down his titles between the two. They argued about which one of them was more deserving of the title, and Roman made fun of Cody's former gimmick as Stardust.

.@WWERomanReigns tells @CodyRhodes what his father used to say about him... 😮‍💨#SmackDown https://t.co/Rlq2hotefv

Reigns said that he respected Rhodes' father, Dusty Rhodes, a lot, but he never spoke of Cody. The latter said that the only way he could get what he wanted was by beating Roman at WrestleMania.

"May the better man win." 🤝An emotional @CodyRhodes shakes @WWERomanReigns hand as they set their sights on #WrestleMania! #SmackDown https://t.co/OhyoDEfvhd

WWE SmackDown Results (March 3, 2023): Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan

.@RheaRipley_WWE sending a message to her #WrestleMania opponent, @MsCharlotteWWE as she battles @YaOnlyLivvOnce on #SmackDown https://t.co/uImimZBfIV

Morgan got an early dropkick on Ripley before Rhea got a big boot. Outside the ring, Liv hit a big dive before we headed for a break. Back on SmackDown, Morgan got a backstabber off a counter.

Liv got a couple of Codebreakers before missing the Oblivion. Liv blocked the Riptide before taking a powerbomb. Rhea finally got the Riptide before locking in the Cloverleaf for the win.

Result: Rhea Ripley def. Liv Morgan

WOAH. That's new. 😳@RheaRipley_WWE forcing @YaOnlyLivvOnce to submit! #SmackDown https://t.co/nNzvmOiDQv

Grade: B

The Bloodline was backstage, and Roman asked about Jey before Jimmy replied he was a hothead and needed more time.

Roman said that he was running out of patience before SmackDown moved on.

Santos Escobar vs. Dominik Mysterio on SmackDown

"DO YOU RESPECT YOUR LEGACY?""NO!" 😤@EscobarWWE trying to teach @DomMysterio35 some respect. #SmackDown https://t.co/SNPLLvAQV1

Santos took a dropkick early on before Santos got one of his own. He made Dominik look at Rey's mask before getting some elbow strikes. Dom recovered and sent Santos into the corner before sending him outside for a dive.

Dom set up for a 619 but hit a knee strike instead before jabbing Santos in the eye. Escobar got an elbow strike and a leg drop before Rhea interfered and dragged Santos outside for a riptide on the floor. Dominik came in with a frog splash and picked up the win.

Result: Dominik Mysterio def. Santos Escobar

How much more of this can @reymysterio take? @DomMysterio35 has NO RESPECT for his father. NONE. #SmackDown https://t.co/MuFaYA3vf4

Grade: B

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus were fighting over who gets to challenge Gunther at WrestleMania when LA Knight showed up and said he wanted a WrestleMania match, too.

The New Day came out to mock them, and Karrion Kross appeared before a brawl broke out in the ring. The New Day and LA Knight were sent outside before Drew hit a big dive on top.

The pressure is on! 🔥We're just 4 WEEKS away from #WrestleMania and everybody wants a shot at @Gunther_AUT's #ICTitle.@WWESheamus @DMcIntyreWWE @RealLAKnight @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi @realKILLERkross #SmackDown https://t.co/g8iIdulbUP

Karrion Kross came in and sent Sheamus out before posing in the ring.

Tegan Nox and Shayna Baszler were caught in a backstage brawl, and Ronda Rousey suffered an arm injury.

Shayna Baszler vs. Tegan Nox on SmackDown

Baszler took some big strikes immediately but countered a kick and took Nox down before stomping on her arm. Baszler missed a knee strike in the corner before going after the right arm of Nox.

Nox tried for a rollup, but Baszler got out and kicked her in the face. Baszler locked in an armbar before Nox tapped out.

Result: Shayna Baszler def. Tegan Nox

An arm for an arm. 💪💥@QoSBaszler is seeking revenge on @TeganNoxWWE for injuring @RondaRousey's arm in a brawl earlier today. #SmackDown https://t.co/CpBEoW1TQ8

Grade: B-

Bobby Lashley was out next on SmackDown and said he doesn't run from anyone, no matter how annoying Bray Wyatt is.

Lashley said that he was there on SmackDown to face him instead.

Unfortunately for #BrayWyatt and Uncle Howdy, @fightbobby came READY tonight. 😠#SmackDown https://t.co/mKg5AiaFz1

We saw a Howdy graphic on Titantron before Uncle Howdy attacked Lashley in the ring from behind. Lashley turned it around, but at the last moment, the lights went out, and when they came back on, Howdy was gone.

Bobby Lashley gets the best of #UncleHowdy... for now.@fightbobby #SmackDown https://t.co/1RN5fa6Mcn

Backstage, Roman told Jimmy that if they could beat Sami Zayn, Jey would come home. Roman added that Jey had one week, or he would blame Jimmy for it.

"If you get rid of @SamiZayn, Jey will come home." @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos #SmackDown https://t.co/u0fFtt9aMy

Sami Zayn vs. Solo Sikoa on SmackDown

Zayn doesn't waste any time!@SamiZayn #SmackDown https://t.co/suYprBxsxB

Sami unloaded on Solo and sent Jimmy Uso, who interfered, outside before hitting them with a dive. After the bell, Solo was sent outside again before Jimmy ran a distraction, allowed Sikoa to take Sami down, and sent him into the ring post and over the barricades.

After a break on SmackDown, Sami got a big DDT before getting a near fall off a dive. Sami got the Blue Thunder Bomb for another near fall before Jimmy Uso distracted him, causing him to miss the Helluva Kick. Sikoa hit the Samoan Spike off the distraction and got the win.

Result: Solo Sikoa def. Sami Zayn

The Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns watches as @WWESoloSikoa looks to put a brutal END to @SamiZayn and his dream of destroying #TheBloodline. #SmackDown https://t.co/aM5VFbghE4

Jimmy and Solo beat Sami down after the match and put a chair around his neck, but Sami recovered and hit Solo with the chair before getting a Helluva Kick on Jimmy.

Solo chased Sami off before he could attack Jimmy with the chair, and Zayn ran into the crowd as SmackDown went off the air.

"The cracks in #TheBloodline... are turning into seismic crevices!" @SamiZayn continues to chip away at #TheBloodline and @WWERomanReigns, Jimmy @WWEUsos and @WWESoloSikoa are NOT happy. 👀#SmackDown https://t.co/YT3E6QID67

Grade: B

Episode rating: B

Bobby Lashley had a run-in with Uncle Howdy on tonight's SmackDown, while The Bloodline had a showdown with Sami Zayn.

