"You're just a backstabbing b**tard" - Team falls apart on WWE SmackDown as multiple superstars lay claim to Gunther's championship

The tag team of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus almost fell apart on the latest episode of SmackDown, as they are both gunning for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

The Scottish Warrior went down to the ring to state that he does not have a WrestleMania match as of now. Hence, he called out The Ring General for the IC Title at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

But The Celtic Warrior was infuriated and mentioned that he could not believe that McIntyre went behind his back for the Intercontinental Championship. The latter tried calming down Sheamus and claimed he did not need permission to challenge Gunther at 'Mania.

This infuriated Sheamus even more as he called McIntyre a "backstabbing b**tard." The former WWE Champion then replied that The Celtic Warrior had his chance but blew it.

"You're just a backstabbing b**tard," Sheamus responded.

Later, LA Knight and New Day were in the ring to claim their shot at The Ring General's title. New Day mocked LA Knight, and Kofi Kingston asserted that the latter wanted a match at WrestleMania even though, recently, he could not win a contest on SmackDown.

Finally, Karrion Kross' music hit, and he came down to the ring with Scarlett. Knight pushed The New Day members out of the ring as Sheamus sent Knight outside.

The Scottish Warrior wiped out New Day and LA Knight with a dive over the ropes. Kross then took advantage and sent out Sheamus across the ring post.

It remains to be seen who will challenge Gunther for the IC Title as the challengers for The Ring General rake up.

