Roman Reigns mocks WrestleMania opponent; says his father never mentioned him

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns mocked Cody Rhodes tonight on SmackDown by saying Dusty Rhodes never mentioned him when The Tribal Chief was around.

Ever since Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Royal Rumble match, The American Nightmare has been on a collision course with Roman Reigns. However, he was yet to come face-to-face with his WrestleMania opponent until the latest episode of SmackDown.

Before The Head of the Table could say anything, Rhodes came out and said he just wanted to have a conversation, so there was no need to have The Bloodline there in the ring. Reigns sent his group away and asked what The American Nightmare wanted to talk about, taking a page out of the latter's book.

Rhodes said that Reigns has been champion for 915 days, and beating him has become impossible. However, he is used to accomplishing the impossible, like his previous gimmicks, including Stardust, and starting AEW.

After a back and forth, Roman Reigns then proceeded to mention Dusty Rhodes and how The American Dream groomed him. He stated how they talked for hours, but the Hall of Famer never mentioned his son during their conversations together.

Cody Rhodes then said that Heyman was speaking the truth, which is that Reigns was always the son that Dusty wanted. He added that it changed everything because beating Roman Reigns has now become a "necessity" for him. He then concluded by saying, "May the best man win."

The rivalry between Reigns and Cody Rhodes will likely intensify further as WWE heads toward WrestleMania 39. It remains to be seen if The Bloodline will get involved in the feud.

