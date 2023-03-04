Sami Zayn suffers devastating loss on WWE SmackDown before post-match beatdown

Sami Zayn suffered a devastating loss to Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown before going through a post-match beatdown.

The rivalry between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline has gotten more intense in recent weeks. Tonight, Zayn was scheduled to face Solo Sikoa, as the group is still furious about his betrayal.

Before the match, Roman ordered Jimmy to finish the 'Zayn problem.' As expected, the match started in a brawl. Jimmy also tried to get involved, but Sami shut him down.

The two men put on a good showing, as expected. Jimmy played his part perfectly at ringside. During the match's closing moments, Sami went for a helluva kick, but Jimmy pulled him aside. This allowed Sikoa to hit Samoan Spike for the win.

Following the match, Jimmy Uso viciously attacked Sami Zayn. Solo then got a chair from ringside and placed it around his head. As Sikoa was getting ready to hit the hip attack, Uso stopped him and insisted that he finish Zayn.

However, Sami threw the steel chair at Sikoa before hitting Jimmy with a Helluva Kick. He escaped from the ring as Solo Sikoa recovered.

Roman Reigns was visibly upset with the outcome of the assault. It will be interesting to see how he addresses it next week.

