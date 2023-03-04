Roman Reigns says he's "running out of patience" with top Bloodline member in a chilling message

Roman Reigns is running out of patience with a fellow Bloodline member. One might think that the member in question is Jey Uso, but instead, it's Jimmy.

The Bloodline opened this week's episode of SmackDown as the faction made its way down to the ring with only four members. Shortly after, they were confronted by Cody Rhodes.

During a backstage segment, Reigns questioned Jimmy again about the whereabouts of his brother. This led to him sending a chilling message to the tag team champion.

"I'm running out of patience.. not with him. I'm running out of patience with you!" said Roman Reigns.

Jey Uso has been absent from The Bloodline's corner since the Royal Rumble premium live event when he decided to walk out on his family. He also refused to lay his hands on Sami Zayn, who betrayed the group.

Despite his absence from The Bloodline this week, Jey did team up with his brother Jimmy Uso on a previous episode of SmackDown, as the duo successfully defended their SmackDown Tag Team Titles against Ricochet and Braun Strowman.

At Elimination Chamber, the Right Hand Man was ordered by Roman Reigns to take a hit at Zayn but refused to do so.

