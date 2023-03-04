Top RAW star makes a surprise appearance on SmackDown and destroys Uncle Howdy

Uncle Howdy didn't have the best night on SmackDown this week. He suddenly attacked RAW superstar Bobby Lashley, who made a rare surprise appearance on SmackDown. During this, he managed to decimate Uncle Howdy - the first time we've seen anybody do so on WWE television.

This is, of course, in the lead-up to the inevitable WrestleMania clash between Bobby Lashley and Bray Wyatt. Lashley has told Wyatt to keep his name out of his mouth and expressed no fear whatsoever.

When he told him to come out like a man to address his issues face-to-face, Bray Wyatt didn't come out, and Uncle Howdy did - attacking Lashley from behind.

Unfortunately for Howdy, he couldn't get the better of Lashley for long. During the momentary beatdown, we even heard Howdy's voice, which certainly resembles Bo Dallas - but we can only speculate as of now.

Either way, Lashley was getting ready for a spear before the lights went off, and Howdy disappeared.

It will be interesting to see what the next interaction between Lashley and Wyatt entails. They are yet to meet face-to-face, and this is the closest we've gotten.

