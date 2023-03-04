Update on 36-year-old star's WrestleMania 39 status after suffering an injury on WWE SmackDown - Reports

With WrestleMania season truly upon us, WWE will need all its top stars to be available for the biggest wrestling event of the year. The company's women's division suffered a major blow on this week's SmackDown as Ronda Rousey injured her arm. A new report has provided an update on the superstar's WrestleMania status.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet has turned her attention to the tag team division after losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair. She has been teaming up with Shayna Baszler over the last few weeks.

The duo were slated to take on Tegan Nox and Natalya on the blue brand. However, Rousey had her arm in a sling after an earlier brawl on the show and did not wrestle in the scheduled match. She instead stood at ringside as Shayna Baszler defeated Tegan Nox in a singles match.

PWTorch shed further light on the situation, reporting that Ronda aggravated a previous injury on Friday night. The report, however, stated that she'll be clear to complete by the time of WrestleMania 39.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Ronda Rousey’s injury is an aggravated prior injury.



It is not expected to infringe on her availability to wrestle at WrestleMania in four weeks.



- PWTorch Ronda Rousey’s injury is an aggravated prior injury.It is not expected to infringe on her availability to wrestle at WrestleMania in four weeks.- PWTorch https://t.co/yL5tjdNsQE

Ronda Rousey is reportedly pushing for a WWE Women's Tag Team title run

Ronda Rousey is one of WWE's most popular female wrestlers ever. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has been treated like a star attraction by the company and has always been booked strongly.

Shakiel Mahjouri @Shak_Fu 10 years ago today: Ronda Rousey debuts at UFC 157, tapping Liz Carmouche to retain women's bantamweight gold — UFC's first women's fight. 2 years prior, Dana White said women would never fight in UFC. Rousey was a driving force for UFC in the mainstream 10 years ago today: Ronda Rousey debuts at UFC 157, tapping Liz Carmouche to retain women's bantamweight gold — UFC's first women's fight. 2 years prior, Dana White said women would never fight in UFC. Rousey was a driving force for UFC in the mainstream https://t.co/R96tIRgKDv

Rousey and Shayna Baszler have been welcome additions to the promotion's tag team division. According to a recent report, the Baddest Woman on the Planet is pushing to win the Women's Tag Team title at WrestleMania 39.

Ronda is pushing for the tag titles. That’s the match that she wants and whatever she wants she gets," stated a source to WrestlingNews.

It was also noted that Rousey was previously booked to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley. However, plans have changed in the last few weeks as Charlotte Flair returned to dethrone the former UFC star. The Queen will now face The Nightmare at the Showcase of Immortals.

Would you like to see Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler win the WWE Women's Tag Team titles? Sound off in the comments section below and let us know!

