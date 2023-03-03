Former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is reportedly pushing WWE for a title run, and the belief is that she will get it.

Ronda Rousey dropped her SmackDown Women's title to a returning Charlotte Flair on the December 30 episode of the blue brand. She has since formed a tag team with her fellow UFC Horsewomen Shayna Baszler, and the two have been impressively booked.

The initial WrestleMania 39 plan for the Baddest Women on the Planet was to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley.

However, that match is no longer happening, as The Judgment Day member will instead face Charlotte Flair.

According to a report from WrestlingNews.co, Rousey has been pushing to team up with Shayna Baszler and win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. A source even told them that the two stars would get a long title run that will last through spring and summer.

"Ronda is pushing for the tag titles. That’s the match that she wants and whatever she wants she gets," stated a source to WrestlingNews.

Ronda Rousey could get revenge for her WrestleMania 35 loss

Until last week, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship was held by Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. However, this past week on RAW, Hall of Famer Lita returned to action and teamed up with Becky Lynch to dethrone the two stars and become the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

This makes for an interesting pairing as now Ronda Rousey and Baszler could challenge Lita and Becky Lynch for the tag titles at WrestleMania 39.

There's no confirmation yet, though, and WWE might also book a multi-team tag title match for the titles at WrestleMania 39, something they have done previously as well on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

This could also lead to Ronda Rousey getting revenge for her WrestleMania 35 main event loss against Becky Lynch, where she defeated her and Charlotte Flair to become the first-ever combined RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion.

