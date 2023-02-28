Create

"Exactly what the women's tag team division needed!" - Fans excited after Becky Lynch and Lita win the tag team titles

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Feb 28, 2023 10:09 IST
Becky Lynch and Lita
Becky Lynch and Lita challenged for the titles last week

Wrestling fans went into a frenzy after Becky Lynch and Lita defeated Damage CTRL tonight on WWE RAW to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

Last week, Becky and Lita laid down the challenge for Damage CTRL, which was accepted by Bayley, and the match was made official for this week.

The match between the two teams was a hard-fought, back-and-forth contest right off the bat. All four women put on an impressive showing, especially Lita, who was at her best tonight. The Hall of Famer was able to turn back the clock and perform all her old moves.

Bayley, on the other hand, was at her best, using underhanded tactics to give her group the advantage. At one point in the match, she prevented Lynch from tagging in Lita.

This prompted WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to come out and take Bayley out. Following this, Lita was able to put away IYO SKY with a Twist of Fate and a Litasault.

#AndNew@BeckyLynchWWE and @AmyDumas are your NEW WWE Women's Tag Team Champions!!! https://t.co/6OcfUMTD5X

Fans were quick to take to Twitter and express their excitement for the new tag team champions.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@WWE @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas Exactly what the Women's tag team division needed! #WWERaw
@WWE @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas Holy W, Congrats to becky lynch and lita, they deserve it, my new women's tag team champion https://t.co/Bskv89xVoP
@WWE @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas That was a pretty awesome way to end the show seeing Lita @AmyDumas but a surprise apparently by Trish Stratus @trishstratuscom was like an icing on a cake 🎂 good match & ending congrats 👏🏿 to both girls.#WWERaw #TrishStratus #LitaWWE
@WWE @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas I love this #AndNew story #WWERaw
@WWE @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas I’m actually surprised they won
@WWE @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas twitter.com/aew_blog/statu… Love Lita❤️
@WWE @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas Sheesh lita back on a consistent schedule. Big moves @TripleH .
@WWE @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas #ANDNEW CONGRATULATIONS LITA!! You deserve it!! #FIXLITA @WWEgames https://t.co/okGBPuV4tp
@WWE @TripleH @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas Anything can happen on any given Monday

One fan believes that Damage CTRL will win their rematch.

@WWE @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas DAKOTA KAI AND IYO SKY WILL GET THE REMATCH AND WILL WIN BACK THE TAG TITLES

One fan wanted Becky Lynch and Lita to have a long title reign.

@WWE @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas We are saying this on behalf of most wrestling fans to please for the love of God and humanity give a proper 5 to 6 months title run to Lita and Becky.We don't want to see Ronda and Shayna as tag champs.

Another fan expressed how happy he was that Lita got another run as champion.

@WWE @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas What a massive W! I'm happy Lita gets to have another run as champion. #WWERaw

This win means that Becky Lynch and Lita will probably head to WrestleMania as Women's Tag Team Champions. It will be interesting to see who they will face at the show.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha
