"Exactly what the women's tag team division needed!" - Fans excited after Becky Lynch and Lita win the tag team titles

Wrestling fans went into a frenzy after Becky Lynch and Lita defeated Damage CTRL tonight on WWE RAW to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

Last week, Becky and Lita laid down the challenge for Damage CTRL, which was accepted by Bayley, and the match was made official for this week.

The match between the two teams was a hard-fought, back-and-forth contest right off the bat. All four women put on an impressive showing, especially Lita, who was at her best tonight. The Hall of Famer was able to turn back the clock and perform all her old moves.

Bayley, on the other hand, was at her best, using underhanded tactics to give her group the advantage. At one point in the match, she prevented Lynch from tagging in Lita.

This prompted WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to come out and take Bayley out. Following this, Lita was able to put away IYO SKY with a Twist of Fate and a Litasault.

Fans were quick to take to Twitter and express their excitement for the new tag team champions.

Check out some of the reactions below:

This win means that Becky Lynch and Lita will probably head to WrestleMania as Women's Tag Team Champions. It will be interesting to see who they will face at the show.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section below.

