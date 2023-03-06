"The most demoralized I ever was" - Top AEW star on Brock Lesnar burying WWE SmackDown Superstar 

A major AEW star recently opened up on a SmackDown Superstar being buried by Brock Lesnar in WWE.

The star in question, Kofi Kingston, is known to be one of the most consistent stars in the Stamford-based Promotion. He has had a career full of star-making performances in WWE, winning a number of titles over the years. Kingston even defeated Bryan Danielson at WrestleMania 35 to win the World Championship.

However, he was defeated within seconds in October 2019, as Brock Lesnar made quick work of him with a single F5. Speaking to Cameron Hawkins of The Ringer, Bryan Danielson recollected the match while expressing his disappointment:

“To me, the whole thing [KofiMania] was magic,” Danielson explains. “And you look at the live events, like the number of shows that he did for WWE, the amount of TV time that he [Kingston] filled in every time, going out there and always having a positive attitude and all that kind of stuff. What a great human being, you know what I mean? Like I said, it was my favorite match. I think the whole thing was my favorite part of my WWE career. And conversely, the most demoralized I ever was was seeing him lose it to Brock Lesnar the way that he did.” (H/T: Fightful)

The AEW star also commented on an interesting incident during his time in WWE

Bryan Danielson was apparently told that he was never going to be the "next John Cena."

At WrestleMania 30, the American Dragon took on Batista and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat match for the World Title. An intense fight ensued, after which Danielson emerged victorious.

Despite his popularity, Danielson revealed in an interview with Uproxx that he was told that he was never going to be 'John Cena.'

"After WrestleMania 30, when I had won the championship and just main evented WrestleMania, they had a meeting with me where it was like, 'Okay, what we'd really like is to do is to set this other guy up to be the guy.' I think the phrase was the next John Cena. And I was like, 'I would like to be the next John Cena,' [and they said] nobody can be John Cena," he said. (H/T: EWrestlingNews)

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the American Dragon at AEW Revolution.

