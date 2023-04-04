MLBB hero tier list for April 2023

With the right skills, MLBB enthusiasts will get the job done in this fantasy world. However, understanding heroes and their respective tiers in the current meta will always help players with that little advantage in matches. Even though the tier list is never concrete, knowing their placements and usage provides that extra bit of advantage. Even though most MLBB heroes have definite character roles, some heroes are just all-rounders.

They will perform no matter which lane or tactic your team is choosing. Here listed are the heroes of MLBB that are heavily featured in the current patch.

MLBB hero tier list for tremendous success (April 2023)

Best tank heroes

Tanks are the bulky brawlers who lead the attack on their respective teams in MLBB. They are designed to endure damage. Tanks often lead the attack, deciding which enemy to engage with and when. When the match starts, these brawlers will be responsible for enduring the enemy attack, pushing and stunning the opponents. They control the crowd and let their allies attack when the time is right. Here is the tier list of tank heroes in MLBB:

S tier - Tigreal, Fredrinn, and Khufra

A tier - Uranus, Barats, Edith, Alixe, Akai, Atlas, Esmeralda, Gloo, Gatotkaca, Minotaur, and Lolita

B tier - Baxia, Balmond, Franco, Hylos, and Hilda

C tier - Ruby, Grock, Johnson

D tier - Belerick

Best fighter heroes

Fighter or side lane heroes in Mobile Legends are some of the most versatile heroes players love to wield. Even though they have a little less damage potential than the junglers, their high durability compensates for it.

These fighters provide the best mid-game mobility, crowd-control, and high damage-giving abilities, making them hybrid brawlers that can handle any situation in the match. Here is the tier list of fighter or side lane heroes:

S tier - Paquito, Roger, Phoveus, Yin

A tier - Hayabusa, Guinevere, Aulus, Jawhead, Gatotkaca, Khaleed, Sun, X. Borg, Chou, Arlott, Zilong

B tier – Yu Zhong, Alucard, Freya, Lapu-Lapu, Alpha, Bane, ArguBadang, Thamuz, Terizla, Martis

C tier – Barats, Dyrroth, Kaja, Minsitthar, Leomord, Balmord, Silvanna, Ruby, Julian

D tier – Aldous

Best Assassin heroes

Assassin Heroes, widely known as Junglers, are some of the most-loved heroes in MLBB. These junglers stay away from the three lanes of the game. They hide in the jungle, trying to farm and kill the two jungle monsters early so that the allied forces can get their help later.

Once farming is done, these assassins will pounce on the enemy heroes out of nowhere and kill those unsuspecting enemies before going back to their hiding places again. The April tier list for the junglers of Mobile Legends is here:

S tier – Aamon, Benedetta, Saber, Wukong, Lancelot

A tier – Yi Sun-Shin, Yin, Hayabusa, Hanzo, Guison, Fanny, Harley, Karina

B tier – Natalia, Joy, Kadita, Ling

C tier – Selena, Helcurt

D tier – Lesley

Best mages

Mobile Legends offers a lot of amazing mage heroes to choose from. These mages are mid-laners. They typically operate from the mid-lane and cast spells against their opponent heroes. With a powerful mage, you can easily push quickly into the enemy base, determining the results of the game early on. Here is a list of tiers to help you understand how powerful different mages are under the current meta:

S tier – Eudora, Valentina, Lylia, Harley, Phasra, Kagura

A tier – Yve, Lunox, Vale, Odette, Alice, Cyclops, Cecilion, Gord, Esmeralda, Xavier

B tier – Aurora, Kadita, Harith, Faramis, Luo Yi, Kimmy, Valir, Mathilda, Zhask, Julian

C tier – Angela, Nana

D tier – Diggie, Vexana, Estes

Best marksman

The Mobile Legend Marksmen are one of the best heroes. The marksman works just like any other version found in the varied universe of different MOBA games. These late-game carries are here to wait in a lane with their support hero partner.

The durable heroes of MLBB will keep fighting as long as they have the health to do so. However, marksmen are not durable heroes. So, players must operate carefully with them. Here is the tier list of all the marksmen in Mobile Legends under the current patch:

S tier – Granger, Edith, Melissa, Layla, Roger, Natan

A tier – Bruno, Popol & Kupa, Beatrix, Brody, Yi Sun-Shin

B tier – Karrie, Moskov, Claude

C tier – Hanabi, Wanwan, Clint, Kimmy

D tier – Miya, Irithel, Lesley

Best support heroes

Most teams only bring a support character when the marksman is in action. They sit with the marksman in one lane. Despite all these support heroes not being healers, these ADC heroes are some of the most crucial in the game. Those without healing abilities compensate by stunning or slowing down enemies from afar. Here is the tier list of the support heroes in MLBB:

S tier – Mathilda

A tier – Lolita, Diggie, Minotaur

B tier – Nana, Angela, Camilla

C tier – Rafaela, Kaja

D tier – Estes

