Valorant flash guide: How to improve your "crowd control" game

Valorant’s uniqueness as a competitive shooter is quite well known around the world. Even though the weapon mechanics are slightly similar to CSGO, Valorant has its own charm.

Flashing is a crucial part of shooter games. Most beginner Valorant players fall victim to bad flashes. If the opponent is good enough, they can react quick enough to dodge the flash and easily counterattack, leaving the user baffled.

This article will give an overall guide on how Valorant players can improve their flashes.

Valorant flashing tips for improving gameplay

Flashbangs have been around in shooter games for a long time. Until the release of agent KAY/O in Valorant, the game has taken its own spin on flashbangs.

Starting from Pheonix’s Curveball to Skye’s controllable Guiding Light, every flash is different. The only problem being, when and how to use these flashes. As rankings increase, players learn to counter these flashes by simply looking away.

The only rule that can be applied here is to adapt and improvise. If the opponent can react, give them no time to react by using the flash differently.

For Pheonix players, instead of deploying the flash on a head level, players can aim a bit higher and flash. If the flash remains at head level, the opponent will have enough time to react. But, if the flash is at an off position, the opponent will not get to react as fast.

Yoru might be the least picked agent because of his utilities. However, his flashes are surely useful. Players can execute a pop flash by bouncing his Gatecrash right before a corner. This leaves the enemy with the least amount of time to react.

With Episode 3 Skye was substantially nerfed. That was surely not the case, along with her nerf came a small change. Now, Skye can use her flashes like Viper’s Toxic Screen with no extra animation.

Patch Notes 3.0 are here. Just about everything changes. Try to keep up. https://t.co/9ipExS8MWt pic.twitter.com/4f7dDdO4uN — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 22, 2021

KAY/O’s flash is all about legacy flashes, so nothing is new about him. Players only need to keep in mind that their flashes must be timed correctly.

Reyna’s Leer is very effective against opponents but can be easily countered by destroying them. Placing her Leer way above ground level makes it effective. Even if an opponent manages to take the Leer out first, they won’t have enough time to react to the flash.

Lastly, for Breach, his Flashpoint takes a lot of time. By doing something similar to Pheonix’s Curveball technique, Breach players can catch their opponents off guard. In this method, the player can both flash on the ground level and above head level.

A Reddit user named “Fiinid” made a detailed video on how players can make their flashes more effective featuring some agents from Valorant.

Edited by Gautham Balaji