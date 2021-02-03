Valorant flashes get much-needed visual improvement in patch 2.02

Before the patch dropped in Valorant, a lack of utilities and map design issues made the players in all the tiers dependant on the Operator. Riot Games' response to this came with patch 1.11 when developers introduced Skye, a new agent with two flashes to spare. Breach also got a buff on his ‘flashpoint’ ability.

Previously, attacking a site was harder than it looked. One player holding a crucial point with an Operator made the entry difficult for the attacking team. With the increased flashes and accurate composition, a team can flash all the angles and still have flashes to spare.

Issues of Valorant patch 1.11

With the introduction of Skye and Yoru in Episode 2, the meta soon became frustrating. Facing an opposition composed of Skye, Phoenix, Reyna, Breach, and Omen or Yoru was becoming unbearable for players.

Not long after the patch, players started to question if Valorant had too many flashes now.

How is everyone else finding the new #VALORANT patch? 😂pic.twitter.com/BEFv7u3ydr — Valorant News (@ValorantUpdates) November 3, 2020

With flashes rushing on the screen, a team comprising of 10 flashes each round was getting incredibly hard for newer players to deal with.

I think I officially need to start learning how to dodge Breach flashes in Valorant, cause these new flashes are just ridiculous — Kuroi (@KuroiHisagane) October 27, 2020

@PlayVALORANT

This is now getting annoying. I was playing competitive yesterday at Icebox in a gold lobby. The enemy team had Breach, Skye, Phoenix, Omen and Cypher and we ended up losing 13-8. Why? Because their bloody team kept flashing every 10 seconds. — Saumitra Pathak (@saumitra_11_) November 5, 2020

Advertisement

If Valorant thinks it was a good idea to give Breach a new flash and buff the flash and then bring another character that has 3 flashes once again, then trust me, you just made it worse. You expect new META to come in every now and then and it will be only a — Saumitra Pathak (@saumitra_11_) November 5, 2020

matter of time before something like a 'FLASH ONLY META' starts. I always had huge respect for Riot Games when it comes to making their game better but after a few recent updates, I think they are just messing up the game. A character like Sage needs a buff, not Breach. — Saumitra Pathak (@saumitra_11_) November 5, 2020

Valorant flash changes in patch 2.02

After a long time of bottled-up frustration, players can finally breathe easy. In the recent patch update, Valorant reduced the brightness on initial visuals when blinded from flashes. The white parts of the flash were changed to different colors. The intensity was reduced. The spread of the flash has also been decreased, with it becoming more concentrated in the center.

According to a Redditor by the handle u/-im-just-vibing-,

no, but basically they did darker blue (yoru) green(skye) orange (phoenix) and changed the white parts in between the flash to black.

With these changes, it would be much easier for players who have a visual impairment and epileptic seizures to play the game. Lower tier players can now get flashed and not feel the strain in their eyes. This patch introduced a meaningful change to the game that made players happy.