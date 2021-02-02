Valorant Patch 2.02 official notes introduces weapon updates and changes to Competitive mode

The official notes for Valorant patch 2.02 are finally out. It seems that Riot will be looking to make some changes to competitive mode and weapon accuracy.

Running accuracy in Valorant has been an issue for quite some time now. The devs will be increasing aim deviation significantly while running, walking, and crouch-moving.

Moreover, there will be significant tweaks to competitive matchmaking as well. Valorant players will get some quality of life when trying to climb the ranked ladder.

Players looking to see a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

Valorant Patch 2.02 official notes

#1 - Valorant Weapon Updates

Rifle movement accuracy update (Bulldog/Guardian/Phantom/Vandal)

Riot has significantly increased the amount of error that all rifles get when moving and shooting to help combat the sensation of running kills with rifles. These changes will make kills while moving with rifles more rare, especially at longer ranges—but still possible up close.

Running error across rifles increased 3.75 >>> 5.0

Walking error across rifles increased .8 >>> 1.1

Crouch-moving error across rifles increased .3 >>> .8

#2 - Valorant Competitive Updates

Increased the effectiveness or Rank Rating convergence: players will now converge to their match making rating (MMR) faster, requiring less games to prove their rank

This will make it so players get to the rank they deserve in fewer matches.

This will help everyone get to a rank/Leaderboard Rank that best illustrates their skill more quickly. Riot wanted to be a little conservative launching the new ranked system, but believe in some cases players were having to play too many games to reach your intended rank. By doubling the effectiveness of convergence, players on the extreme ends might see 40+ Ranked Rating gains, pushing them to their proper rank faster.

Players Iron through Diamond who perform exceptionally well in a match (weighed against their own average performance) will gain bonus Rank Rating

Riot wants to reward players that “pop-off” in a match, performing above expectations.

This will help highlight those matches where players “outclassed” their average performance. In turn, players will rank up just a little faster, and be rewarded for games where they kill it.

Consider this another system that helps combat the smurfs who do real well in a game. They will now more quickly rank up so that their rank better reflects their skill (along with getting put into higher skilled matches).

Changed Diamond 3 to a premade size capped at 2 players

Riot needed “proving grounds” before getting into Immortal, and this should prepare players for the leaderboard and create a 5-stack buffer before Immortal.

While Riot values and wants to support those players who are able to play and compete with their friends as much as possible, Riot also wants to ensure there is a high degree of trust and competitive integrity for players who make it onto the Leaderboard.

Riot wants to maintain the prestige of Immortal+, and believe that they need a small buffer to ensure players are proving their skill before getting into Immortal. This will prevent 5-stacking just before Immortal, and prepare Diamond 3 players for what they are about to get into. Diamond 3 will essentially become the final proving grounds for Immortal+.

Player’s current leaderboard rank will now display on their Career: Act Rank tab. At the end of an Act, their final leaderboard rank will be preserved and displayed on the Act Rank Badge they earned.

#3 - Valorant Mode Updates

Added a rate limiter to the in-game weapon store to keep players from spamming purchases in quick succession, which caused a potential performance issue

The rate limiting is lenient in most modes, but more strict in deathmatch.

#4 - Valorant Bug Fixes