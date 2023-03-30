Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) is one of the favorites in the MOBA genre. It has gained a huge fanbase and is constantly growing. For beginners, there is a huge list of heroes to choose from and each one has different abilities and skills that, if used properly, will help them win matches.

There are plenty of different tanks in MLBB that beginners can try out. This list for March 2023 will focus on Mobile Legend Bang Bang's best tank heroes as per the current meta. However, players are requested to choose a hero based on their playstyle to get the most out of the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Top 5 tanks in Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Khufra, Atlas, and more

5) Khufra

Khufra is one of the most celebrated tanks in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. With amazing crowd-control abilities and the power to stop enemies from healing themselves, they are one of the best frontline attackers. With the high level of durability on offer, Khufra can easily wander through the map. So whenever an ally is under attack, it will always go for backup.

Players should keep the tank on the frontlines of their team's attack. This way, Khufra can engage the enemy heroes and force them to deal with it while the teammates keep attacking from a distance.

4) Atlas

Atlas is another fan-favorite tank in Mobile Legends Bang Bang and is working great this month after the latest patch. Using its amazing powers, the hero can slow down, pull, freeze or stun multiple enemies. This amazing Mobile Legends Bang Bang tank gains the ability to slow the foes around him and also freeze those who are close by.

This tank has great mobility that places it in front of enemy lines. This way, players can force opponents into attacking them with their controlled skills. The allies can then attack the enemies without any problem. Even when the latter avoids engaging in fights with the tank, it gives players a window to use the ultimate skill to gain kills.

3) Gloo

This is another top tank in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. Players can use the first and second skill combos early in the game to hit their opponents before finishing any one of them off with the ultimate.

The ultimate Gloo reduces the cooldown that makes this tank a beast. Along with decent mobility, there is another special skill for Gloo in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. Enemies hit by the controlled skills are marked. So, with each stack, their movement decreases as well as their damage to Gloo.

2) Johnson

Johnson is another amazing tank in MLBB. He has great mobility that allows him to join team fights regardless of his position on the map. A pro tip for beginners of the game will be to keep the mini-map in check. Since he has the power to join allied forces in a fight anytime they need it, checking the mini-map frequently will help them time the activation of his ultimate to perfection.

Teaming him up with a hero who can burst down the enemy lanes quickly will run riot in the enemy half. Thus, Gatotkaca, another powerful tank in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, can be a great partner for Johnson.

1) Fredrinn

Mobile Legends Bang Bang has many amazing tanks. However, Fredrinn gets the upper hand on this list, and here is why. With a second skill that has a shorter cooldown period, this hero is quite buffed in the game. Equip him with some defensive CDR items, and he will cast his spells more frequently to punish enemies with controlled skills.

Fredrinn is easily the best tank in Mobile Legend Bang Bang with great mobility. His range is high for a melee hero as well. The first skill and the ultimate of these tanks do very high damage to their opponents. Depending on how many crystals are left, Fredrinn's ultimate might do 3000 or 4000 damage with each strike.

Poll : 0 votes