Valorant minimap guide: How to perfect map awareness in 2022

Valorant offers a host of UI elements to help players be self-aware of in-game activities. The minimap is one such feature in the game that helps keep track of important details, especially enemy whereabouts. Knowing such details allows players to strategize accordingly and eventually win the game.

Riot's tactical first-person shooter promotes the use of robust strategies to win, and hence, requires players to be alert at all times. A small upper hand with in-game information can lead to unexpected comebacks and delightful victories.

Valorant's minimap provides players with intricate details that immensely help with making decisions. However, it is useful to realize an enemy's location. Be it a quick lineup or a perfect call for rotation, the minimap could be the biggest reason for winning a round in the game.

What are the best settings for the minimap in Valorant?

One important setting affects the minimap in Valorant significantly, namely the Keep Player Centered option. Additionally, players can choose to experiment with the other available settings to find the perfect state.

Most professional athletes and creators will suggest keeping the setting turned off. To do so, open Settings in the game, head over to the General tab, and scroll down to locate the Map section.

The Keep Player Centered option, when enabled, will display the minimap with respect to the player's location. As a result, players will not be able to view the entire map's situation on the minimap. Disable the setting to get a detailed look at every corner of the map at all times.

Here are some ideal settings a player can try for the minimap:

Rotate: Rotate Keep Player Centered: Off Minimap Size: 1.2 Minimap Zoom: 1 Minimap Vision Cones: On Show Map Region Names: Always

Players can choose to keep their minimap fixed instead of rotating. However, most prefer to keep the minimap moving. Choose the values for the minimap size and zoom according to your preference.

Ideal minimap settings in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Lastly, the minimap vision cones is, again, a matter of choice. This setting lets players view their teammates' range of vision and strategize accordingly. It could be a very useful feature for players who want to make full use of their game sense.

How to gain full control of map awareness in Valorant

While good minimap settings can provide a lot of advantages, players will need to keep a close eye on what's happening and use the information from the minimap diligently. However, ensure not to get too distracted.

ArchBishopGreg @ArchBishopGreg How to win more Valorant games:

1) Stop looking at minimap while peeking

2) Stop peeking with util out

3) Stop whiffing How to win more Valorant games:1) Stop looking at minimap while peeking 2) Stop peeking with util out3) Stop whiffing

This can be especially useful on defense, when players are yet to know their enemy's commitment towards pushing a site. At times, they may not be aware of an enemy's location in person, but the minimap can detect the same. This can happen if the enemy appears in their vision cone at a certain moment.

Lastly, some Agents like Sova, Fade, Viper, Brimstone, and more can make tremendous use of the information from the minimap to perform their lineups. After all, Valorant is all about outplaying enemies.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan