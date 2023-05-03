MLBB Heroes tier list May 2023

Mobile Legends Bang Bang is among the best role-playing games (RPGs) currently available. Created by the developers of Montoon, MLBB won over fans of the genre as soon as it was launched in 2016. Since then, MLBB has continued to bring the best action with new adjustments to the heroes' powers in the game. To increase their chances of winning, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang players always need to watch for the heroes performing better in the current meta.

Despite choosing the best-performing heroes under the current meta being the most crucial aspect for players to win matches, it is hard for them to find the right heroes to choose to climb up the ranked ladder. Hence, this article tries to classify the best heroes in MLBB for May 2023 in different tiers based on their performances under the current patch style. Building a team with the right combination of heroes is essential to enhance their chances of winning. This list ranks heroes in different roles to help players make better decisions.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) tier list (May 2023)

This article ranks the best heroes in MLBB as per their performance in the current meta. Players can also check out the MLBB codes for May 2023 here to redeem the in-game rewards with them. They can also learn more about the All-Star event in the game here.

Best assassins

Assassins are heroes who hide in the bushes or the jungles and attack enemies when they are not suspected. These heroes also help players kill jungle monsters early in the game to gain advantages over opposing teams. Even the teams in the World Championship rely heavily on these heroes. The tier list for best Assassins under the current patch style is below.

Tier S: Joy, Karina, Hayabusa, Fanny, Ling

Joy, Karina, Hayabusa, Fanny, Ling Tier A: Gusion, Hanzo, Arlott, Benedetta

Gusion, Hanzo, Arlott, Benedetta Tier B: Selena, Natalia

Selena, Natalia Tier C: Helcurt, Saber

Best fighters

Fighters are crucial side-lane heroes, mostly dominating the top or the bottom lane. These heroes have slightly less damage output than jungle heroes like the Assassins. However, their high durability and versatility aid their weakness. Fighter heroes will help you win more in MLBB. These hybrid brawlers have extraordinary crowd-control abilities, making them perfect for the side lanes.

Tier S: Hilda, Lapu-Lapu, Martis, Yu-Zhong

Hilda, Lapu-Lapu, Martis, Yu-Zhong Tier A: Thamuz, Dyrroth, Balmond, Minsitthar, Chou

Thamuz, Dyrroth, Balmond, Minsitthar, Chou Tier B: Bane, Alpha, Masha, Badang, Leomord, Freya, ArguBadang, Ruby, Zilong, Aldous, Sun, Phoveus

Bane, Alpha, Masha, Badang, Leomord, Freya, ArguBadang, Ruby, Zilong, Aldous, Sun, Phoveus Tier C: Paquito, Jawhead, Roger, X-borg, Argus

Paquito, Jawhead, Roger, X-borg, Argus Tier D: Silvana, Guinivere, Alucard, Silvana, Khaleed, Terizla

Best mages

The mage heroes of MLBB are the best options for players who like to operate from the mid-lane. These durable heroes cast powerful spells to help allies quickly push toward the enemy base. This allows the players to start dominating the matches from the initial seconds of the game. Knowing how to control mages can be crucial for players trying to dominate the MLBB rank modes.

Tier S: Eudora, Valentina, Lylia, Harley, Phasra, Kagura

Eudora, Valentina, Lylia, Harley, Phasra, Kagura Tier A: Yve, Lunox, Vale, Odette, Alice, Cyclops, Cecilion, Gord, Esmeralda, Xavier

Yve, Lunox, Vale, Odette, Alice, Cyclops, Cecilion, Gord, Esmeralda, Xavier Tier B: Aurora, Kadita, Harith, Faramis, Luo Yi, Kimmy, Valir, Mathilda, Zhask, Julian

Aurora, Kadita, Harith, Faramis, Luo Yi, Kimmy, Valir, Mathilda, Zhask, Julian Tier C: Angela, Nana

Angela, Nana Tier D: Diggie, Vexana, Estes

Best marksman

The marksman of MLBB is among the top heroes. These heroes will wait in the lane of the player's choosing with their supporting heroes to defend the towers for their team. However, the problem with marksman heroes is that they do not last long. So, it is better to team them up with more durable options like tanks or mages so that they deal with the enemy attacks while the marksman finishes them off.

Tier S: Karrie, Wanwan, Brody, Melissa

Karrie, Wanwan, Brody, Melissa Tier A: Moskov, Claude, Popol and Kupa, Irithel, Beatrix, Lesley

Moskov, Claude, Popol and Kupa, Irithel, Beatrix, Lesley Tier B: Granger, Kimmy, Bruno, Miya, Hanabi

Granger, Kimmy, Bruno, Miya, Hanabi Tier C: Yi Sun-Shin, Layla

Best tank

These bulky heroes are the leaders in the attack for your team. These mid-lane brawlers can do much damage while leading the attack for their team. Thus, they divert the focus of the enemy heroes from the allies, making it easier for the other heroes on your team to attack. The crowd-control abilities of the tank heroes make them the best choice for mid-laners.

Tier S: Fredrinn, Khufra, Lolita, Akai

Fredrinn, Khufra, Lolita, Akai Tier A: Gatotkaca, Atlas, Minotaur

Gatotkaca, Atlas, Minotaur Tier B: Belerick, Grock, Baxia, Hylos, Gloo, Franco

Belerick, Grock, Baxia, Hylos, Gloo, Franco Tier C: Johnson, Uranus. Tigreal

Best support heroes

Support heroes are often neglected in most teams until they have a marksman in the team. However, if you have a marksman, support heroes instantly become the most essential member of your team. These heroes sit in one lane with them and are often seen as the last line of defense. These heroes will either heal the marksman or slow the enemy hero's movement, giving you more time to attack them.

Tier S: Mathilda, Kaja, Diggie

Mathilda, Kaja, Diggie Tier A: Estes, Floryn, Carmilla, Angela

Estes, Floryn, Carmilla, Angela Tier B: Rafaela, Faramis, Nana

Rafaela, Faramis, Nana Tier C: Lolita, Minotaur

This concludes the MLBB hero tier list for May 2023. The list has been carefully constructed, keeping the performances of these MLBB heroes under the current meta in mind. You can also check out the MLBB Heroes tier list for April 2023 here.

