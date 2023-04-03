MLBB ALLSTAR event: Full schedule, free rewards, and more

MLBB (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang) is a quintessential mobile-based multiplayer online battle arena game meticulously crafted and published by Moonton, a subsidiary of ByteDance. The game was initially launched in 2016 and, since then, has attained enormous fame and admiration, especially in the Southeast Asian region.

The current year's edition of ALLSTAR, a renewed iteration of the customary 515 MLBB revelries, is set to provide many gratis rewards.

The event is scheduled to take place from March 22 to April 30 and will showcase four novel bespoke skins and fresh terrain. Moreover, to further heighten the euphoria, renowned K-pop band ITZY will grace the event as brand ambassadors. Let's look at all the significant details regarding the forthcoming ALLSTAR celebration.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) ALLSTAR event

The ALLSTAR extravaganza will showcase four brand-new skins, namely Atomic Pop Miya, Atomic Pop Eudora, Moonlit Ninja Hanabi, and Seraphic Selfie Rafaela.

The coveted Seraphic Selfie Rafaela skin can be procured at no cost by successfully completing event-based missions from March 31 to April 23.

However, the Moonlit Ninja Hanabi skin will be accessible via the Moonlit Wish Draw, which will enable the utilization of promo diamonds for the first time, starting April 14 and concluding on May 8.

Furthermore, the Atomic Pop Miya skin will be available for purchase from April 5 to April 25, whereas the Atomic Pop Eudora skin can be bought from April 12 to May 2. Both skins will be offered at a discount of 30%.

On March 31, will players will have the opportunity to procure erstwhile 515 skins, as well as permanent skins. Subsequently, between April 29 and May 14, a reminiscent event will unfold, wherein players can accomplish designated tasks to obtain an Elite skin without any monetary exchange.

New themed maps will be available for MLBB ALLSTAR

Starting March 22, players will be granted admittance to the latest Harmonia map, exclusively for the MLBB ALLSTAR event. The novel terrain is themed around party esthetics, with the sole purpose of enlivening the revelries.

The complete map has undergone a dramatic overhaul, with the towers and walls donning vivid neon colors, accompanied by speakers installed throughout the area.

The most significant feature of the map, however, is undoubtedly the Lord, fashioned after a vintage video game boss embellished with speakers in its torso and an amusing party screen on its cranium.

The Harmonia map will also be available for a restricted period, with access granted until May 15.

How to win free skins in MLBB 515 ALLSTAR event in 2023

On certain days, players can claim tons of in-game accessories in MLBB, including:

ALLSTAR Graffiti (Upon Login) : April 1-3

April 1-3 Ramadan Surprise Gift (Avatar Border): March 22-April 4

March 22-April 4 ALLSTAR Recall Effects (Upon Login): April 15-17

April 15-17 Rafaela Exclusive Emote (Rafaela's Live Stream): March 21-31

March 21-31 ALLSTAR Spawn Effect (Purify Harmonia Event): March 31-April 23

March 31-April 23 ALLSTAR Avatar Border: April 4-17

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang's 515 ALLSTAR event will kick off on March 31 as one of the biggest events of the year.

Listed below are the release dates for all event activities in MLBB:

ALLSTAR Last Encore: March 31-April 31

March 31-April 31 Purify Harmonia (Get Rafaela “Seraphic Selfie” For Free): March 31-April 23

March 31-April 23 Login and Claim Elite Skin Chest: April 22-24

April 22-24 Nostalgia Event (Choose One of Four Elite Skins): April 29-May 14

