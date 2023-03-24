MLBB MPL Indonesia Season 11: Postponed RRQ-Aura Fire match to be held on March 26

On March 18, the match between RRQ and AURA Fire in the MLBB MPL Indonesia Season 11 was postponed due to an issue with the audio communication device. Moonton has moved the match to March 26, Week 6 Day 4 of the competition. The first round of the Best of 3 (Bo3) match was played without mishap on that day, and AURA Fire won. The last two rounds will take place on Sunday.

The company posted the rescheduled date on its social media pages which read, (translated from Indonesian)

We want to inform for the match RRQ and AURA FIRE on Week 5 Day 2, Match 4 (Game 2) will take place on Sunday, 26 March 2023, at 11.00 WIB. Match will broadcast off air / not broadcast online live stream on MPL Indonesia. Although so, there will still be a referee watching the course of the game, so the game will remain fair. The results of the second match will be published on all MPL Indonesia social media and premiered on YouTube MPL Indonesia at 14.00 WIB.

Additionally, the contest will not be live-streamed on any platform but will be played under the supervision of a referee, with the results reported on MPL Indonesia's social media profiles.

MLBB Fans who bought tickets for the match between RRQ vs AURA Fire will get refunds

Moonton also mentioned that ticket refunds will be given to fans who have already purchased it. You can get your refund through the Blibli application. The company said (translated from Indonesian):

For friends who have bought tickets for the match between RRQ VS AURA FIRE, the ticket return process can be done directly through the Blibli application and will be refunded in full.

On 19 March, MLBB MPL Indonesia made a dedicated post on their social media pages to clarify the issues that led to the postponement of the RRQ vs Aura Fire match. The organizer also promised that it would maintain professionalism and sportsmanship, and also ensured a great viewing experience for its fans.

About MPL Indonesia Season 11

The 11th iteration commenced on February 17 in which eight teams are competing for two seats in the 2023 MLBB Southeast Asia Cup. These squads are currently fighting in the regular season of the MLBB MPL event.

Onic Esports tops the table and has had a fantastic first-phase performance. The squad has won 11 games and lost only one, demonstrating that the unit is on a roll in the competition. RRQ is currently behind them with seven wins and four losses. While AURA Fire has performed horribly as the side has lost 10 matches so far.

