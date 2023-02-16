MLBB MPL Indonesia Season 11: Teams, schedule, when and where to watch

February 17 marks the beginning of the MLBB MPL Season 11, where eight teams from Indonesia will go head-to-head against each other for a total prize pool of $300K. Each athlete will play on a Samsung S22 Ultra during the tournament.

Its regular season will feature a Double Round Robin format, with each match being a best-of-three. These eight squads will fight for six weeks to get a spot in the Playoffs, whose details are yet to be disclosed. The Mobile Legends Bang Bang MPL contest is touted to be a thriller, as it consists of a number of experienced players.

MLBB MPL Season 11 Indonesia teams

Here are eight teams that are set to battle it out at the event:

Alter Ego AURA Fire Bigetron Alpha EVOS Legends Geek Slate ONIC Esports Rebellion Zion Rex Regum Qeon

Where to watch

The event will be broadcast by the Mobile Legends Bang Bang channels on YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok at 2:00 pm WIB in the Indonesian and English languages. The matches will be hosted every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for the next six weeks.

The opening day will see three games, the first of which will be between AURA Fire and Rebellion Zion. Two famous organizations, RRQ and Bigetron, will come face to face in the second one, while the third encounter will be organized between Geek Slate and ONIC Esports.

In the MLBB MPL Season 10, ONIC Esports displayed magnificent gameplay to lift the trophy. They triumphed over RRQ in the Grand Finals to win their third title. AURA Fire and Bigetron gained third and fourth positions in that event. Evos Legends and Geek Fam ID (now Geek Slate) didn't see favorable results in the tournament, as both sides ended their campaign in the seventh and eighth spots, respectively.

Season ini akan banyak dendam terbalaskan, dan kalian yang akan menjadi saksinya. MPL ID S11 akan segera dimulai. Persiapkan diri kalian! Pertarungan belum selesai. Sebentar lagi peperangan besar akan kembali terjadi. Mimpi kembali digantungkan, semangat kembali dinyalakan. Season ini akan banyak dendam terbalaskan, dan kalian yang akan menjadi saksinya. MPL ID S11 akan segera dimulai. Persiapkan diri kalian! https://t.co/0ukrNt66jh

RRQ has grabbed four titles out of the 10 MPL events held over the last five years, while ONIC Esports and Evos have won three and two. The other five teams participating in Season 11 haven't won any titles in the series and will concentrate on clinching their first trophy.

Since the MLBB M1 World Championship was won by Evos Legends, no squad from Indonesia has been able to secure a win in the last three seasons of this international tournament. Their performances on the global level have not been up to the mark. RRQ, in third place, was the best Indonesian team in the previous M4 Championship, held between January 1 to 15, 2023.

The squads in the MPL Season 11 will hope to see great synergy between their players from the start and aim to bring the M5 trophy to Indonesia this year.

