5 MLBB heroes who need a buff in 2023 

MLBB, or Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, is a popular MOBA game with a vast array of heroes to choose from. With over a hundred characters and new ones being added regularly, it can be challenging to keep up with this title's roster.

While some heroes remain popular year after year, others fall out of favor and are forgotten rather easily. Some entities of the latter kind have a lot of potential, but they still need a helping hand to be competitive again. This article will list five such MLBB heroes who need a buff in 2023 to regain their lost glory.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s views.

5 MLBB heroes who desperately need some buffs to become top picks again

1) Hilda

Character class: Tank

Hilda is one of the earliest Tank heroes to be introduced in MLBB (Image via Moonton)

The Tank hero Hilda has lost her place as a top pick in recent seasons. Once a fan-favorite character popular for her ability to initiate team fights and absorb a ton of damage, her skills take time to be executed and are less threatening compared to those associated with recently introduced tank heroes. Her low pick rate in high-level matches is a testament to this notion.

A buff to her base stats and abilities could make her a viable option again. One possible perk for Hilda could be an increase in her movement speed or her ability to CC enemies. This would make her more effective in initiating team fights and helping her teammates land crucial kills. Another potential change for Hilda could be to have her damage output buffed to make this character more threatening to enemy heroes.

2) Kaja

Character class: Fighter/Support

Kaja has gone through many nerfs, buffs, and class changes in MLBB (Image via Moonton)

Kaja is a versatile hero who can be played as both a Fighter and a Support unit. However, he fits the former category better than the latter. Kaja's ultimate, the Divine Judgement, which pulls enemies towards him, is a unique ability that can be game-changing when used effectively. However, the move can also be risky to utilize, as it puts Kaja in the middle of the enemy team.

One potential buff for this character could be an increase in his durability, which would allow him to survive longer in team fights. Another could be a tweak to his ultimate ability that makes it less risky to use the skill. For example, Kaja could be given a temporary shield or invulnerability when he uses his ult. A buff or two could definitely help this hero be more popular.

3) Lapu-Lapu

Character class: Fighter

Despite being an unpopular choice, Lapu Lapu is still used by some high-level players (Image via Moonton)

Lapu-Lapu is a Fighter who possesses a versatile skill set, which enables him to engage or disengage enemies according to the situation. However, his basic attack lacks the raw damage output that some of the other heroes in the Fighter class possess, which is why he could use some updates. A buff to his damage-dealing capabilities would certainly make him a more competitive pick.

Another possible change for Lapu-Lapu could be to raise his damage output, either by boosting his basic attack or by introducing new skills for him. A third option for a buff could have his mobility increased to make him more effective at chasing down enemy heroes.

4) Gatotkaca

Character class: Tank

One of the least favored Tanks in MLBB right now (Image via Moonton)

Gatotkaca was probably introduced to appease the Indian fanbase back in the days when MLBB was not banned in that country. However, there is a Javanese comic character with the same name as well. Whatever may be the reason for his introduction, the skillsets this Tank hero possesses are unique.

Gatotkaca’s ultimate, the Avatar of the Guardian, transforms him into a godly figure that deals lethal damage for a while. However, the move can be a little difficult to execute correctly, and the other two skills he has make him more of a Fighter than a Tank. A buff could see him make his presence known in the latter category.

5) Minsitthar

Character class: Fighter

Minisitthar’s secondary skills lack a killer punch (Image via Moonton)

Minsitthar is a confusing pick right now in MLBB and can be easily overshadowed by other strong picks in the same class. While he has a useful ultimate in King’s Calling that can immobilize enemies and block their escape routes, this ability may be hard to execute at the right moment. Moreover, it’s pretty easy for enemy heroes to avoid it altogether.

One potential buff for Minsitthar could be an increase in his damage output, making him a bigger threat in team fights, or the duration of his immobilization ability could be increased. Another idea for a change could involve additional effects being incorporated into his ultimate that make it more viable to use the move in different situations. These changes could make Minsitthar a more logical pick for players looking for a Fighter hero with crowd-control abilities in MLBB.

