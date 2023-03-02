The 5 best MLBB heroes for veterans in 2023

Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) has been taking the world by storm since its release a few years ago, with millions of players battling it out in epic 5v5 matches. One of the game's biggest draws is the diverse set of heroes, each with their unique playstyle and abilities that can turn the tide of any game.

However, some heroes require more experience and skill to master than others, making them more suitable for veteran players.

For those who have spent enough time playing MOBA games and are looking for the most potent heroes to dominate the battle arena, we have compiled a list of the top five MLBB heroes to choose from.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s views and choices.

Ling and four other heroes to dominate the MLBB battlefield in 2023

1) Ling

Character class: Assassin

Ling, aka Cyan Finch, is a ferociously fast swordsman in MLBB. Belonging to the Assassin class, his damage output makes him stand apart from other heroes of the same type.

Ling’s ultimate, the Tempest of Blades, does a ton of Burst damage (250-400) to enemies in the area. Additionally, it knocks them into the air for one second, which can make a huge difference in team fights.

Ling's supporting skills are also quite powerful and synergize well with the Tempest of Blades. His first skill, Cloud Walker, allows him to dash through obstacles and become invulnerable to attacks for a short period of time. It enables Ling to move quickly across the map, making him an excellent split-pusher and an ideal hero for flanking enemy lines during team fights in MLBB.

The hero's second skill, Defiant Sword, deals damage to enemies in front of him, while also allowing him to dash to the other side of the target. It can be used to escape sticky situations or to pursue opponents trying to flee.

2) Selena

Character class: Assassin/Mage

Selena is a hybrid hero that can deal both physical and magical damage, making her unpredictable for opponents. Her Abyssal Arrow is a deadly skill that can stun an enemy for two seconds. It allows her to pounce on the opportunity and follow up on the stunned enemy by quickly changing her stance to an Assassin, unleashing her lethal fury strikes to finish the job.

Additionally, she can use the traps available to her in her Mage stance to reveal enemy lines and single out lone heroes who are cut off from the rest of the team.

Mastering Selena can be challenging initially as it requires switching between her Assassin and Mage stances in a precise manner. Her gameplay is based on rhythm, but her versatility and high burst damage make her a favored choice among experienced players.

3) Grock

Character class: Tank

Grock is a highly durable tank hero who can initiate fights and soak up unimaginable damage for his team. His passive skill, the Ancestral Gift, increases his armor and magic resistance whenever he's near a wall. This passive ability makes the entire battle arena his ally.

Grock can also use his skills to deal damage and stun enemies. He has a skill called the Guardian’s Barrier, which provides a massive shield wall to all allies within an area, making him an invaluable asset in any team fight.

Grock’s ultimate, the Wild Charge, does a ton of physical damage to anybody who stands in his path, which is a straight-forward sphere from the giant Golem. If his ultimate is slammed against walls, then the damage dealt is magnified, and can be up to 360 points, which makes it a one-move KO.

Mastering Grock and knowing where to position him during team fights can be a little tricky in the beginning. But if you persist, you can convert him into an annoying Tank for your foes.

4) Gusion

Character Class: Assassin

Gusion is a high skill-cap hero in MLBB that requires a significant amount of time and practice to master. However, if utilized correctly, he can become an unstoppable force on the battlefield. One of the most terrifying aspects of Gusion is his ability to quickly appear and disappear from view out of nowhere, making it difficult for enemies to track and predict his movements.

Gusion's first skill, the Sword Spike, allows him to mark a target. By clicking the skill again, he can immediately teleport to the marked enemy, enabling him to employ his other damage-dealing skills to get the kill. This makes him a lethal threat in team fights and skirmishes as he can quickly eliminate key targets and then disappear before the enemy team can retaliate.

To master Gusion in MLBB, you need to understand how to effectively use his skills in tandem. This includes synergizing his second skill, the Shadowblade Slaughter, with his ultimate, the Incandescence. The former is a short-range dash that deals damage to enemies in his path, while the latter allows him to teleport and deal damage to all enemies in a wide area.

5) Fanny

Character class: Assassin

Fanny has phenomenal mobility and uninterrupted damage-dealing capabilities, which make her one of the best heroes in MLBB. Her second ability, Steel Cable, allows her to spew a cable and fly around the map in a matter of seconds.

This gives her a longer reach than any other hero, making it impossible to pin her down. Although there are ways to hinder Fanny, it's a daunting task to stop her alone.

In addition to her mobility, Fanny can also ditch out significant damage to both crowds and solo heroes. However, mastering her is challenging, and she has undergone several nerfs over the years in MLBB. Despite that, she is still a near-unstoppable killer, making her a force to be reckoned with in the hands of an experienced player.

The heroes mentioned above are incredibly versatile in nature, provide excellent damage output, crowd-control abilities, and support for their team. Whether you prefer to play aggressively or support your teammates from behind, the aforementioned characters are guaranteed to take your gameplay to the next level in MLBB.

Poll : 0 votes