Team Secret announce their MLBB roster ahead of MPL Malaysia Season 11

Famous European organization Team Secret announced their entry into Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) esports by signing Malaysian players. The upcoming MPL Malaysia Season 11 will see the squad fight under the organization's banner for the first time.

Team Secret gave a sneak peek of entering the competition a few days prior, but it was today, on March 3, that they disclosed their entire lineup, which consists of some well-known MLBB athletes. The firm has acquired the Orange Esports' spot in the MPL Season 11, which is scheduled to commence on March 10.

#SecretBoleh The Legends are here!See you at the MPL MY Season 11 on March 10th!AIMKing SalmanDetoSantiNeoBoxAmoux The Legends are here! 🙌 See you at the MPL MY Season 11 on March 10th! 🔥🇲🇾 AIM🇵🇭 King Salman🇲🇾 Deto🇵🇭 Santi🇲🇾 Neo🇲🇾 Box🇸🇬 Amoux#SecretBoleh https://t.co/dpavO1TkPp

Team Secret MLBB roster

Neo - Muhammad Azam Bin Ahmad - EXP Laner Box - Hadiazwan Bin Rosli - Jungler KingSalman - Salman Macarambon - Middle Deto - Low Siew Meng - Gold Lane Aim - Muhammad Aiman Bin Mohamad Abas - Roamer Santi Sucre - Santi Flores Noble - Roamer Amoux - Ariff Iswandi - Coach

Neo from Malaysia started his esports career in late 2017 and previously battled for Orange Esports, who disbanded their MLBB lineup a few months ago. However, he has not succeeded in achieving any significant victories and will look forward to earning a prestigious tournament victory while competing for Team Secret.

Aim has been playing with Neo for quite a few years as both have played together for several organizations like Orange Esports, Team Bosskurr, and Caracal.

Filipino player KingSalman made his debut with the TNC Pro team in 2022. He shouldered his squad to claim the third spot in the MPL Philippines Season 9. However, he and Santi Sucre, a former Sunsparks player, will now play in the Malaysian region.

Amoux, who has been a part of many popular organizations in the past, has now joined Team Secret as a coach. He was part of Todak in 2020 and then joined for Bigetron Alpha and Geek Fam.

The MPL Malaysia Season 11 will feature 10 teams and conclude on April 30, with the winner progressing to the MSC 2023. Team HAQ and TODAK bagged first and second spots in the previous iteration, while Orange Esports was the third best roster there.

The Malaysian teams will try to prepare themselves well this year and they had mediocre results in the MLBB M4 World Championship, which ended on January 15 and was clinched by Filipino side ECHO.

Team Secret has achieved a significant level of success as their teams have obtained magnificent achievements across several games. Their MLBB unit will try to accomplish impressive feats in their regional as well as international competitions this year.

