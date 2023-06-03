MLBB hero tier list for June 2023

Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) is a popular mobile online battle arena (MOBA) game with a varied roster of heroes to choose from. Players can pick any entity from the roster this title offers and team up with other gamers to fight opponents in this game’s fantasy world. Since the character you choose will affect gameplay, knowing which units excel is crucial.

Moonton, this game's developers, keeps adjusting the powers of heroes with every new patch update to keep things interesting. Therefore, players also need to keep track of which heroes perform the best in this title's meta currently. This is a daunting task in itself.

Therefore, to help players select characters that are more likely to yield better results, this article will rank and offer a tier list for all MLBB heroes in June 2023.

MLBB hero tier list for immense success (June 2023)

Best Tanks

Tanks like to take the opposition's forces head-on. It is important that gamers operating such units know if and when to attack their enemies. In a congested fight scenario, these bulky brawlers with amazing durability will soak up most incoming attacks, saving their allies from taking damage.

Characters in this category also buy time for their allies to attack the opponent's forces. The MLBB hero tier list for the best-performing Tanks under the current meta is given below:

S tier: Tigreal, Fredrinn, Khufra

Tigreal, Fredrinn, Khufra A tier: Edith, Barats, Alice, Akai, Gatotkaca, Esmeralda, Lolita, Gloo, Uranus, Minotaur

Edith, Barats, Alice, Akai, Gatotkaca, Esmeralda, Lolita, Gloo, Uranus, Minotaur B tier: Baxia, Franco, Hilda, Khufra, Hylos

Baxia, Franco, Hilda, Khufra, Hylos C tier: Ruby, Johnson, Grock

Ruby, Johnson, Grock D tier: Belerick

Best Fighter heroes

Fighters in MLBB are a bunch of versatile heroes with great power. These durable units — with slightly less damage-dealing potential than Junglers — will be crucial in threatening your opponents.

Sitting in between Assassins and Tanks, these side-lane heroes are adored by players because of their mobility, DPS, and crowd-control abilities. Here is where all Fighters sit on the MLBB hero tier list.

S tier: Paquito, Roger, Yin, Phoveus

Paquito, Roger, Yin, Phoveus A tier: Hayabusa, Guinevere, Aulus, Chou, Jawhead, Sun, Khaleed, Zilong, Arlott, X.Borg

Hayabusa, Guinevere, Aulus, Chou, Jawhead, Sun, Khaleed, Zilong, Arlott, X.Borg B tier: Alucard, Alpha, ArguBadang, Freya, Bane, Lapu-Lapu, Hilda, Thamuz, Martis, Yu Zhong, Terizla

Alucard, Alpha, ArguBadang, Freya, Bane, Lapu-Lapu, Hilda, Thamuz, Martis, Yu Zhong, Terizla C tier: Balmond, Barats, Dyrroth, Leomord, Kaja, Ruby, Minsitthar, Silvanna, Julian

Balmond, Barats, Dyrroth, Leomord, Kaja, Ruby, Minsitthar, Silvanna, Julian D tier: Aldous

Best Assassins

There are many Assassin heroes in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. These characters like to ambush opponents when they are least expecting an attack. Therefore, Assassins like to stay in the jungle. In the early game, these units usually farm and try to complete jungle objectives to gain an advantage for their team. Here is the MLBB hero tier list for Assassins in the current meta.

S tier: Wukong, Saber, Aamon, Benedetta, Lancelot

Wukong, Saber, Aamon, Benedetta, Lancelot A tier: Yi Sun-Shin, Yin, Hanzo, Fanny, karina, Guison, Harley

Yi Sun-Shin, Yin, Hanzo, Fanny, karina, Guison, Harley B tier: Natalia, Kadita, Ling, Joy, Gusion

Natalia, Kadita, Ling, Joy, Gusion C tier: Helcurt, Selena

Helcurt, Selena D tier: Lesley

Best Mages

Mages in MLBB will sit in the mid-lane, casting spells over their opponents. These heroes attack single targets; however, their amazing damage output helps them quickly decide the fight in their favor in most of these face-offs.

Burst-y Mages will also make huge differences deep in the game with their high area damage. Below is the MLBB hero tier list for all Mages with regard this title's current meta:

S tier: Valentina, Eudora, Kagura, Harley, Pharsa, Lylia

Valentina, Eudora, Kagura, Harley, Pharsa, Lylia A tier: Yve, Vale, Cecillion, Alice, Odette, Lunox, Chang’e, Gord, Cyclops, Xavier

Yve, Vale, Cecillion, Alice, Odette, Lunox, Chang’e, Gord, Cyclops, Xavier B tier: Faramis, Aurora, Harith, Kadita, Luo Yi, Kimmy, Valir, Zhask, Valir, Julian

Faramis, Aurora, Harith, Kadita, Luo Yi, Kimmy, Valir, Zhask, Valir, Julian C tier: Nana, Angela

Nana, Angela D tier: Diggie, Vexana, Estes

Best Marksmen

Marksmen are among the most adored heroes available in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. These are Attack Damage Carry (ADC) units are similar to those in other MOBA games. They sit in a lane with Support heroes backing them up.

These entities come with less durability but compensate for that with their immense damage outputs. Here is where all the Marksmen sit on the MLBB hero tier list.

S tier: Layla, Edith, Melissa, Natan, Granger, Roger

Layla, Edith, Melissa, Natan, Granger, Roger A tier: Bruno, Brody, Yi Sun-Shin, Popol & Kupa, Beatrix

Bruno, Brody, Yi Sun-Shin, Popol & Kupa, Beatrix B tier: Karrie, Claude, Moskov

Karrie, Claude, Moskov C tier: Clint, Wanwan, Hanabi

Clint, Wanwan, Hanabi D tier: Miya, Irithel, Lesley

Best Support heroes

In Mobile Legends, Support characters' purpose is to provide assistance the Marksman. They stick together with the latter. Even though not all the Support heroes are healers, they try to help the game develop by keeping Marksmen fit for fighting. Some Support units even nerf enemy heroes or stun them, causing them to slow down.

Here is how the best-performing support heroes under the current meta would rank on an MLBB hero tier list.

S tier: Mathilda

Mathilda A tier: Diggie

Diggie B tier: Angela, Camilla, Nana

Angela, Camilla, Nana C tier: Rafaela

Rafaela D tier: Estes

That concludes the MLBB hero tier list for June 2023. You can learn about this title's active codes for June here. Use these redemption codes to get amazing in-game rewards.

