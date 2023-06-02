MLBB Codes for June 2023: How to redeem codes for free in-game rewards and more

Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) is among the mobile gaming community's most popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) titles. Moonton, the developers release redeem codes every month to help players earn free and useful in-game rewards like magic dust and diamonds. The whole fanbase of the game waits for these codes every month.

The popular MOBA title invites players to choose their favorite characters from a vast roster and team up to fight against each other in a fantasy world. Having these MLBB codes for June and knowing how to redeem them can give the players a huge tactical advantage. This article will tell you about all the amazing codes and how to redeem them to help you get in-game rewards.

All active MLBB codes for June 2023: Rewards, tips to redeem them, and more

Here are the six active Mobile Legends Bang Bang codes for June that you can redeem right now:

vjffqud98tmb22sb8 wigwz1gkr

v399g9t35bcs22krk

yeagrbvvyn9q22mh9

tdau2xcp7nmb22k56

HOLAMLBB (new players only)

It is to be noted that these codes can only be used once. Most of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang codes work a limited number of times, typically on a first-come, first-serve basis. For example, if a code only has 500 redeems, it will only work for the first 500 redeems. Use these codes to get in-game rewards like magic dust, diamonds, new skins for different in-game characters, and more.

How to redeem MLBB codes for June

Redeeming MLBB codes for June is an easy process. Here is a step-by-step guide to help you redeem the codes:

Step 1: Launch Mobile Legends Bang Bang on your device and go to settings.

Launch Mobile Legends Bang Bang on your device and go to settings. Step 2: Then, find the code exchange page and enter the page. Before entering the page, you should copy your server ID from the user profile.

Then, find the code exchange page and enter the page. Before entering the page, you should copy your server ID from the user profile. Step 3: Now arrive at the code redemption page and fill all the boxes with the details. Here you will need to enter the code, regional ID, and game ID.

Now arrive at the code redemption page and fill all the boxes with the details. Here you will need to enter the code, regional ID, and game ID. Step 4: Now click the “send” button to enter all the information. You will then get a verification code in your mailbox.

Now click the “send” button to enter all the information. You will then get a verification code in your mailbox. Step 5: Players will get a " Success " message on successfully redeeming the code.

After that, you can easily get their rewards for the redemption code. As mentioned earlier, these codes are for one-time use, which means they will not be valid for the same game ID after redeeming it once.

Moonton, the devs of Mobile Legends Bang Bang, the MMORPG Moba title, releases new codes to help the players get new monthly rewards. Readers can tune into Sportskeeda Esports for regular Mobile Legends Bang Bang updates.

Poll : 0 votes