If you are a fan of MMORPG tower-based games, you must know about Moonton’s Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) by now. But, did you know that Moonton releases new Mobile Legends Bang Bang codes every month to help you gain some freebies in Diamonds and Magic Dust that can assist them in the game? Well, if not, you are in luck as you have arrived in the right place.

The popular Mobile Online Battle Arena (MOBA) title provides you with gifts upon using these redeem codes to help them gain tactical advantages over their opponents. This article has listed all the active MLBB codes for July 2023 as of the day of writing.

All the active Mobile Legends Bang Bang codes for July 2023: rewards, how to redeem codes, and more

As we know, Moonton keeps bringing new patch updates, and with them, makes adjustments to the hero's power abilities, changing their performances under the current meta. It is hard for you to keep track of these updates and thus choose the best-performing heroes every time for their team. Thus, redeeming these active Mobile Legends Bang Bang codes for July can help gain some subtle tactical advantages over their opponents.

Listed below are the active MLBB codes for July that you can try to redeem today:

cyhuwc38qj3222sex

WelcometoMSC2023

o3jag4hga

wigwz1gkr

v399g9t35bcs22krk

vjffqud98tmb22sb8

yeagrbvvyn9q22mh9

tdau2xcp7nmb22k56

HOLAMLBB (new players only)

You should note that each code can only be redeemed once from a player’s account. It should also be noted that some of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang codes are valid for a limited number of code redemptions. For example, if a code gets 500 redeems, only the first 500 users to redeem that code will get the rewards, after which it will become invalid.

How to redeem MLBB codes for July 2023?

Redeeming Mobile Legends Bang Bang codes is a straightforward process. Follow the step-by-step guide mentioned below to easily redeem your Mobile Legends Bang Bang code for July.

Step 1: Open Mobile Legends Bang Bang on your device and reach settings from the homepage of the game.

Now you will have to find the code exchange page. Copy your Mobile Legends Bang Bang server ID and then enter the page. You will need that in a bot.

Now go to the code redemption page and fill in the boxes with the details, such as the code, game ID, and regional ID.

Now click on "send" and enter the information. After this, you will get verification in the mailbox.

Now you will get a "Success" message upon successful redemption of the code.

Once you have successfully followed the abovementioned steps, go to the rewards section for the code redemption. These codes will not be valid for the same user after their successful redemption. Thus, be careful while redeeming the codes for July.

