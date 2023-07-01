MLBB hero tier list for July 2023

Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) is among the most famous Mobile Online Battle Arena (MOBA) titles available out there. The varied roster of the game is spread across different entities, such as tanks, mages, and assassins. Thus to keep the huge fanbase of the game happy, Moonton often updates the game and tweaks the power of its heroes.

While this might make the game much more interesting, keeping track of which heroes are getting buffed in an update is hard for players. This list takes care of that for the players, helping them to choose the right heroes for their matchups as well.

Follow this Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) hero tier list to increase your chances of winning in July

Best Fighters

Fighter heroes in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) are a group of versatile characters with amazing powers. These units in the MLBB hero tier list come with great durability.

Fighters may not have as much damage-dealing potential as Junglers or other heroes, but they are one of the most crucial allies for your team. Check out this MLBB hero tier list to find the Fighters heroes now.

S tier: Arlott, Bane, Kaja, Minsitthar, Freya

Arlott, Bane, Kaja, Minsitthar, Freya A tier: Yu Zhong, Martis, Lapu – Lapu, Alpha, Terizla, Chou, Poquito, Roger, Yin, Phoveus, X. Borg, Khaleed, Zilong

Yu Zhong, Martis, Lapu – Lapu, Alpha, Terizla, Chou, Poquito, Roger, Yin, Phoveus, X. Borg, Khaleed, Zilong B tier: Jawhead, Sun, Alucard, ArguBadang, Hilda, Thamuz, Martis, Terizla, Aulus, Guinevere

Jawhead, Sun, Alucard, ArguBadang, Hilda, Thamuz, Martis, Terizla, Aulus, Guinevere C tier: Balmond, Barats, Dyrroth, Leomord, Ruby, Silvanna, Julian,

Balmond, Barats, Dyrroth, Leomord, Ruby, Silvanna, Julian, D tier: Aldous

Best Tanks

Tanks are among the most crucial inclusions in any Mobile Legends Bang Bang team. These durable units in MLBB will take the damage and divert your enemies’ attacks from your lesser-HP, higher damage-dealing heroes.

Here is the tank MLBB hero tier list for July to help you choose the best tank heroes for yourself.

S tier: Tigreal, Fredrinn, Khufra, Gloo, Franco

Tigreal, Fredrinn, Khufra, Gloo, Franco A tier: Edith, Alice, Esmeralda, Lolita, Minotaur

Edith, Alice, Esmeralda, Lolita, Minotaur B tier: Baxia, Khufra, Hylos, Grock, Uranus, Gatotkaca

Baxia, Khufra, Hylos, Grock, Uranus, Gatotkaca C tier: Ruby, Johnson, Atlas, Akai, Barats

Ruby, Johnson, Atlas, Akai, Barats D tier: Belerick, Baxia

Best Mages

Mages are mid-laners in Mobile Legends Bang Bang who cast their spells to deal damage to their enemies. They mostly attack a single target with their spells but finish them faster with their incredible damage outputs.

Mages become most crucial deep in the game due to the same. Here are the ones you need to choose from the MLBB hero tier list this month.

S tier: Valentina, Eudora, Kagura, Novaria, Yve, Kadita,

Valentina, Eudora, Kagura, Novaria, Yve, Kadita, A tier: Vale, Alice, Odette, Gord, Harith, Kadita, Pharsa, Lylia, Harley

Vale, Alice, Odette, Gord, Harith, Kadita, Pharsa, Lylia, Harley B tier: Faramis, Kimmy, Valir, Zhask, Valir, Julian, Xavier, Chang’e, Cyclops, Cecillion, Lunox

Faramis, Kimmy, Valir, Zhask, Valir, Julian, Xavier, Chang’e, Cyclops, Cecillion, Lunox C tier: Nana, Angela, Luo Yi, Aurora

Nana, Angela, Luo Yi, Aurora D tier: Diggie, Vexana, Estes, Nana

Best Assassin

Assassins prefer to fight from cover. They often hide in the bushes in different lanes and attack unsuspecting enemies.

Assassin's familiarity with fighting from the bushes makes them perfect junglers, who tend to complete the jungle objectives early in the game to gain benefits for their team.

Follow this hero tier list for this MOBA to find the right Assassin heroes for your team.

S tier: Wukong, Saber, Ling, Lancelot, Fanny

Wukong, Saber, Ling, Lancelot, Fanny A tier: Yi Sun-Shin, Yin, Guison, Harley, Joy, Hayabusa

Yi Sun-Shin, Yin, Guison, Harley, Joy, Hayabusa B tier: Gusion, Helcurt, Hanzo, Benedetta, Natan

Gusion, Helcurt, Hanzo, Benedetta, Natan C tier: Natalia, Selena, Karina, Saber

Natalia, Selena, Karina, Saber D tier: Lesley, Aamon

Best Marksman

These ranged characters are among some of the adored heroes of Mobile Legends Bang Bang. These Attack Damage Carry (ADC) units mostly sit in one lane with their support and deal damage to the enemy heroes. Even though they attack from range and deal much damage, Marksman heroes do not have much HP.

Note that Marksman will need the backup of their Support to heal themselves or slow down enemy heroes coming at them. Check out the MLBB hero tier list to find the best Marksman heroes to help you rank up faster in the game.

S tier: Layla, Lesley, Edith, Melissa, Roger, Beatrix, Brody

Layla, Lesley, Edith, Melissa, Roger, Beatrix, Brody A tier: Yi Sun-Shin, Claude, Wanwan, Moskov, Hanabi, Karrie, Clint, Irithel

Yi Sun-Shin, Claude, Wanwan, Moskov, Hanabi, Karrie, Clint, Irithel B tier: Bruno, Granger, Popol & Kupa

Bruno, Granger, Popol & Kupa C tier: Kimmy, Natan

Kimmy, Natan D tier: Miya

Best Supports

In Mobile Legends Bang Bang, all the heroes do not have the same HP. Some heroes in the game have HPs so low that, without the support of other heroes, no one will ever pick them for their teams on your device. This is the main function of the Support heroes of MLBB. They heal, nerf, or stun the enemy heroes to slow them down.

Support heroes let the other heroes get some time to use their special skills to finish the enemies off. This MLBB hero tier list will help you choose the right Support heroes for your team.

S tier: Faramis

Faramis A tier: Diggie, Lolita, Estes, Mathilda, Floryn

Diggie, Lolita, Estes, Mathilda, Floryn B tier: Carmilla, Nana

Carmilla, Nana C tier: Angela, Rafael

This is the MLBB hero tier list for July 2023. Follow this list to always have the best-performing heroes in the current meta on your team.

