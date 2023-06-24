5 best phones to play Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) in 2023

Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) is an online multiplayer game where you must have precision and speed to defeat your opponents. To advance in this game, you must annihilate your enemies' base camps. Simultaneously, you also need to defend your base and other online players. All these features make this title a hit among mobile users.

However, a smartphone with excellent processing power and a big display is essential to enter this online adventure. Hence, we have shortlisted some of the best mobile phones supporting the latest wireless networks to play Mobile Legends Bang Bang. All these devices will ensure you can enjoy a competitive gaming experience.

OnePlus 11, Motorola Edge+, and more of the best smartphones to play Mobile Legends Bang Bang without any issues

Here we present the best five smartphones you can buy to efficiently play Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB).

1) OnePlus 11 ($689)

The first smartphone on our list is the OnePlus 11, which has the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a gorgeous 6.7-inches LTPO 2K AMOLED display. Also, it comes with UFS 4.0 storage, which ensures that all the apps or system files run blazingly fast. Its gaming performance is also top-notch, with no significant heating issues.

To ensure all-day battery life, OnePlus has bundled the 80W charger inside the box to top up the big 5,000mAh battery in less than 40 minutes. The stereo speakers are also quite loud and enhance the overall experience.

Device OnePlus 11 Platform Android Specs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Upto 16GB RAM, 512GB internal storage, 6.7-inches LTPO3 Fluid AMOLED 120Hz display, 5,000mAh battery

2) ASU ROG Phone 6 ($635)

ASUS has always made gaming-centric devices with their ROG series, and the ROG Phone 6 is no different. It has dedicated gaming triggers and a high-speed 165Hz 6.78-inch AMOLED display. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor also ensures all games run without hassles. ASUS has backed this smartphone with a massive 6,000mAh battery, easily lasting beyond a day.

ASUS has also given two separate charging ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack that ensures you can play multiplayer games without obstructions. Overall, this is a good midrange gaming smartphone that will certainly aid you in playing Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

Device ASUS ROG Phone 6 Platform Android Specs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Upto 16GB RAM, 512Gb internal storage, 6.78-inches 165Hz AMOLED display, 6,000mAh battery

3) Apple iPhone 14 Plus ($899)

Next, we have an iPhone on our list. The iPhone 14 Plus didn't garner much hype during its launch but remains one of Apple's best gaming smartphones. The device has the ever-reliable A15 Bionic chipset and a big 6.7 inches screen, just like the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max.

You also get a great battery life with this phone and loud stereo speakers to enjoy Mobile Legends Bang Bang all day and anywhere.

Device Apple iPhone 14 Plus Platform iOS Specs Apple A15 bionic, 6GB RAM, upto 512GB storage, 6.7-inches Super Retina OLED display, 4323mAh battery

4) Black Shark 5 Pro ($729)

Another specialized gaming phone on our list is the Black Shark 5 Pro. Physical gaming trigger buttons are one of the unique characteristics of this phone that may be utilized in nearly any game, including Mobile Legends Bang Bang. Upon usage, these magnetic triggers pop up, providing in-game input that is entirely satisfactory.

During competitive gaming, the quick 144Hz display also ensures prompt response time. A 120W charger is also included, which charges the device in under 15 minutes to prevent prolonged hiccups during gaming sessions.

Device Black Shark 5 Pro Category Android Specs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Upto 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, 6.67-inches 144Hz OLED display, 4,650 mAh battery

5) Motorola Edge+ ($799)

Lastly, we have the Motorola Edge+, which has a gorgeous and vivid 6.67-inch curved OLED display with a whopping 165Hz peak refresh rate. This beautiful display is powered by the latest and fastest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, ensuring that games like Mobile Legends Bang Bang run without issues or lags. The smartphone is also IP68 dust and water-resistant, meaning you can use it in rainy or dusty conditions.

It also boasts a single storage variant with 512GB internal storage, allowing you to store multiple games and media files. As an added bonus, its 5,100mAh battery lasts an entire day.

Device Motorola Edge+ Platform Android Specs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage, 6.67-inches 165Hz OLED display, 5100mAh battery

So, this ends our list of the best mobile phones you can use to play Mobile Legends Bang Bang in 2023 efficiently. The ASUS ROG Phone 6 and Black Shark 5 Pro have dedicated gaming triggers to help you play competitive games. But if you have no budget constraints, the Motorola Edge+ is an all-rounder with great cameras and a gorgeous curved screen.

This is a non-exhaustive list of phones currently available in the market. For more such informative articles, follow Sportskeeda's Gaming Tech news.

