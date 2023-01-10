Is the Asus ROG Phone 6 worth buying in 2023?

Asus established itself among niche brands on the mobile gaming device spectrum when it launched its first generation of ROG smartphones. Today, users can grab the multi-faceted ROG Phone 6, an unrivaled hardware beast that promises to deliver the best mobile gaming experience.
Like most other flagship manufacturers, the South Korean giant launches a new generation of ROG phones every year. It launched the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro in mid-2022, allowing gamers to upgrade to the company's most premium offering in the segment.
The ROG Phone 6 undoubtedly features the most relevant gaming-optimized specs of its time. However, with a new year prevailing, Asus is expected to launch a new ROG line soon. Furthermore, other brands will also release flagships in 2023, which could be better investments for some users.
This brings us to the question: is the Asus ROG Phone 6 relevant in 2023?
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer
Exploring the Asus ROG Phone 6's relevance in 2023
Based on the Android OS, the ROG Phone 6 is heavily suited to gamers, considering its excellent battery life, dedicated cooling system, and flexible AirTrigger system. It also features a great display for the ultimate experience.
As one can decipher, the ROG Phone 6 targets a niche audience; not everyone can get the most out of the device. To top it off, the said gaming beast has been on the market since July 2022, aging its relevance by a good chunk.
With that said, it could be a decent pick for a gamer looking to upgrade from a non-flagship gaming phone. Having spent a few months on the market, the device will feature a considerable price drop over the upcoming months.
Features
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, an efficient GameCool 6 thermal system, and 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM, the Asus ROG Phone 6 delivers a great performance quotient. It also has a brilliant AMOLED display with 165 Hz refresh rate support and a versatile AirTrigger system, offering the best control and visual gaming experience on mobile.
Surprisingly, the ROG Phone 6 features a good triple camera setup, capable of clicking stunning photographs even with prominent disadvantages over other flagships. The ROG series is not focused on photography. However, unlike its predecessors, the Phone 6 does pretty well in this segment.
Lastly, the ROG Phone 6 is powered by a 6000 mAh battery, which offers uninterrupted gaming sessions. It also supports quick charging, enabling you to return to your favorite video games quickly.
The ROG Phone 6 is a gaming beast, but the next offering in the series may be better
The ROG Phone 6 is undoubtedly a mobile gaming beast, even in 2023, and will suit a considerable range of users. However, if you are willing to wait for a few months, keeping an eye on the next Asus ROG series, possibly the ROG Phone 7, will be a better choice.
Non-gamers should look out for other flagship brands. ROG devices are built specifically for gamers and wouldn't have much of an impact on normal users.