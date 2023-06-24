Marvel Contest of Champions (MCOC) tier list for June 2023

Marvel Contest of Champions (MCOC) is one of the best action RPG titles in the mobile gaming community, boasting a huge fanbase. This game gathers the best champions spread around the Marvel Universe and helps gamers choose their favorite characters to create their team and fight enemies. However, patch updates that adjust the powers and abilities of the different game champions make it hard to find the best-performing heroes under each meta.

So, if you are looking for the best champions of MCOC under the current meta, here are all ranked from best to worst to help you form your team.

All champions from the Marvel Contest of Champions (MCOC) ranked for June 2023

MCOC tier list allows players to create a team with all the heroes and villains of Marvel Comics. There are over 200 heroes to choose from, with each of them having their own unique powers and abilities.

Gamers can use their special skills once their power meter fills up. This MCOC tier list categorizes all the Marvel heroes in the Marvel Contest of Champions into different tiers from S to D.

The S-tier names the best, and the D-tier names the worst under the current meta.

S-tier Champions of MCOC

The S-tier heroes are considered the best in the Marvel Contest Of Champions. These heroes are incredibly versatile, making them a perfect fit for any situation.

Besides, they do not have a lot of counters, making them very effective in matches.

Mystic class: Claire Voyant (recoil), Doctor Doom, Diablo, Rintrah, Tigra, Sigil Witch

Claire Voyant (recoil), Doctor Doom, Diablo, Rintrah, Tigra, Sigil Witch Mutant class: Apocalypse, Magento Red, Archangel, Prof X, Omega Red (High Sig), White Magneto, Stryfe, Kitty Pryde

Apocalypse, Magento Red, Archangel, Prof X, Omega Red (High Sig), White Magneto, Stryfe, Kitty Pryde Science class: Captain America Infinity War, Abomination, Human Torch, Mister Fantastic, Scorpion, Quick Silver, Spider-Ham, Mister Negative, and Spidey 2099

Captain America Infinity War, Abomination, Human Torch, Mister Fantastic, Scorpion, Quick Silver, Spider-Ham, Mister Negative, and Spidey 2099 Tech class: Ghost, Ultron, Omega Sentinel, Nimrod, Warlock

Ghost, Ultron, Omega Sentinel, Nimrod, Warlock Skill class: Kingpin, Falcon, Shang-Chi, Nick Furry, Valkyrie

Kingpin, Falcon, Shang-Chi, Nick Furry, Valkyrie Cosmic class: Galan, Hulking, Cosmic Ghost Rider, Hercules, Knull, Hyperion

A-tier champions of MCOC

The A-tier heroes of Marvel Contest of Champions are also some reliable ones for gamers who are yet to unlock all in the action RPG title. Team them up with the right support, and you might increase your winning chances.

Mystic class: Longshot, Dragonman, Magik, Hood, Voodoo, Scarlet Witch, Sorcerer Supreme, Mojo, Wiccan, Symbiote Supreme, Wong

Longshot, Dragonman, Magik, Hood, Voodoo, Scarlet Witch, Sorcerer Supreme, Mojo, Wiccan, Symbiote Supreme, Wong Mutant class: Cable, Bishop, Domino, Colossus, Namor, Havoc, Gambit, Storm, Sunspot, Storm X,

Cable, Bishop, Domino, Colossus, Namor, Havoc, Gambit, Storm, Sunspot, Storm X, Science class: Niles Morales, Immortal Hulk, Quake, Overseer, Spider-Gwen, She-Hulk, Void, Wolverine

Niles Morales, Immortal Hulk, Quake, Overseer, Spider-Gwen, She-Hulk, Void, Wolverine Tech class: Guardian, Hulkbuster, CA Sam Wilson, Nebula, Punisher 2099, Penni Parker, Stark Spidey, Mysterio, and Guilly 2099

Guardian, Hulkbuster, CA Sam Wilson, Nebula, Punisher 2099, Penni Parker, Stark Spidey, Mysterio, and Guilly 2099 Skill class: Agent Venom, Aegon, Elsa Bloodstone, Black Panther (Classic), Black Window, Blade, Crossbone, Deadly Origin, Hit-Monkey, Masacre, Killmonbger, Spiderman (Stealth-suit), Mole-man, Black Cat

Agent Venom, Aegon, Elsa Bloodstone, Black Panther (Classic), Black Window, Blade, Crossbone, Deadly Origin, Hit-Monkey, Masacre, Killmonbger, Spiderman (Stealth-suit), Mole-man, Black Cat Cosmic class: Angela, Aarkus (Vision Synergy), Black Bolt, Corvus, Captain Marvel, Cull Obsidian, King Groot, Hela, Odin, Medusa, Venom, Sersi, Venom Pool

B-tier champions of MCOC

Pushing rank is tough with these B-tier heroes of the Marvel Contest of Champions. However, they are still better than the options below.

Intermediate gamers who are still getting used to Marvel Contest of Champions and have yet to unlock the top-level heroes from different classes will opt for these champions.

Mystic class: Juggernaut, Man-Thing, Ebony Maw, Morningstar, Sasquatch, Mangog, Mordo

Juggernaut, Man-Thing, Ebony Maw, Morningstar, Sasquatch, Mangog, Mordo Mutant class: Weapon X, Deadpool (X-Force), Iceman, Emma Frost, Red Deadpool, Old Man Logan, Sabretooth, Toad, Rogue

Weapon X, Deadpool (X-Force), Iceman, Emma Frost, Red Deadpool, Old Man Logan, Sabretooth, Toad, Rogue Science class: Red Guardian, Anti-Venom, Red Hulk, Joe Fixit, Thing

Red Guardian, Anti-Venom, Red Hulk, Joe Fixit, Thing Tech class: Darkhawk, Civil Warrior, Silver Centurion, Doctor Octopus, Iron Man (IW), Howard The Duck, Sentinel, Vision, War Machine, Vulture, Yondu

Darkhawk, Civil Warrior, Silver Centurion, Doctor Octopus, Iron Man (IW), Howard The Duck, Sentinel, Vision, War Machine, Vulture, Yondu Skill class: Hawkeye, Gwenpool, Squirrel Girl, Thor Ragnarok, Night Thrasher, Karnak, Kraven, Jabari Panther, Ronin, Misty Knight

Hawkeye, Gwenpool, Squirrel Girl, Thor Ragnarok, Night Thrasher, Karnak, Kraven, Jabari Panther, Ronin, Misty Knight Cosmic class: Gorr The God Butcher, Silver Surfer, Red Goblin, Carnage, Venom The Duck, Terrax, Thor, and Ikaris

C-tier champions of MCOC

These are some of the worst-performing champions in the game under the current meta. However, they are still good enough if you can team them up with the right heroes.

Most beginners use these heroes until they unlock others in the Marvel Contest of Champions.

Mystic class: Doctor Strange, Thor, American Chavez, Ghost Rider, Dorm, Loki, Guillotine, Mephisto, Thor (Jane Foster), Purgatory

Doctor Strange, Thor, American Chavez, Ghost Rider, Dorm, Loki, Guillotine, Mephisto, Thor (Jane Foster), Purgatory Mutant class: Jubilee, Captain Britain, Psylocke, Mister Sinister, Platinum Pool, Sauron, X-23

Jubilee, Captain Britain, Psylocke, Mister Sinister, Platinum Pool, Sauron, X-23 Science class: Invisible Woman, Gladiator Hulk, Sentry, Wasp, Luke Cage, Yellow Jacket

Invisible Woman, Gladiator Hulk, Sentry, Wasp, Luke Cage, Yellow Jacket Tech class: Star-Lord, Psycho-Man, Kang

Star-Lord, Psycho-Man, Kang Skill class: Korg, OG Black Widow, Daredevil, Elektra, Winter Soldier, Taskmaster

Korg, OG Black Widow, Daredevil, Elektra, Winter Soldier, Taskmaster Cosmic class: Annihilus, Air Walker, Proxima, Heimdall, Nova, Super Skrull, The Champion, Ronan

D-tier champions of MCOC

These are some of the beginner-level champions that are not worth your time playing. These characters, however, can help players get accustomed to Marvel Contest of Champions and probably help them win some matches.

Mystic class: Unstoppable Colossus, Iron Fist

Unstoppable Colossus, Iron Fist Mutant class: Golden Deadpool, Beast, Cyclops, NightCrawler

Golden Deadpool, Beast, Cyclops, NightCrawler Science class: Ant-Man, Abomination, MODOK, Electro, OG Hulk, OG/WW2 Captain America, OG Spider-Man, Rhino

Ant-Man, Abomination, MODOK, Electro, OG Hulk, OG/WW2 Captain America, OG Spider-Man, Rhino Tech class: Green Goblin, Iron Patriot, Lab Ultron, OG Iron Man, Rocket Raccoon, Red Skull

Green Goblin, Iron Patriot, Lab Ultron, OG Iron Man, Rocket Raccoon, Red Skull Skill class: Moon Knight, Black Panther CW, Punisher OG

Moon Knight, Black Panther CW, Punisher OG Cosmic class: Symbiote Spider-Man, Thanos, Captain Marvel, Ms Marvel, Drax, Kamala Khan, Groot, Phoenix, Superior Iron Man.

There are also other action RPG titles from Kabam that you can try, like Disney Mirrorverse. Check out the tier list for that game here.

