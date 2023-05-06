Marvel Contest of Champions (MCOC) tier list May 2023 

Marvel Contest of Champions (MCOC) is an amazing mobile game for fans of the comic universe and the mobile gaming community. Kabam, the creator of Disney Mirrorverse, has developed this amazing title. Players can choose their favorite characters from the Marvel Universe and compete against each other in a multiplayer battle arena setting.

There are over two hundred marvelous heroes, anti-heroes, and villains to choose from. This list includes heroes like the Hulk, Spider-Man, Captain America, Daredevil, Wolverine, and many more.

Gamers can play events to get items like crystals and costumes. These can be used later to unlock new in-game characters. Some events will let one earn incredible rewards as well. These characters have their own unique set of skills and powers to eliminate enemies.

However, because of the varied range of characters, choosing the one that can enhance your chances of winning can be difficult. It gets harder, especially when the game adjusts its powers with every new patch.

Therefore, here's an MCOC tier list to let the players know how these characters perform under the current meta.

Marvel Contest of Champions (MCOC) characters tier list for May 2023

The Marvel Contest of Champions has picked up some of the best heroes, anti-heroes, and villains and thrown them directly into the character list of one of the best action games. However, the developers keep adjusting their powers with every new patch update to keep things interesting.

With the recent addition of two more characters as the game celebrates Guardians of Galaxy Volume 3, choosing the right champions is harder. To help the players choose the right heroes, this list ranks the MCOC characters as per their performances in the current meta.

MCOC Champions: Tier S

The S-tier champions are the most overpowered in the game under the recent patch. These champions have some specific counters, and they can be incredibly effective in many different situations.

This list sorts the champions into specific classes as per their abilities and powers.

Mystic class: Claire Voyant (recoil), Doctor Doom, Diablo, Sigil Witch, Rintrah, Tigra

Claire Voyant (recoil), Doctor Doom, Diablo, Sigil Witch, Rintrah, Tigra Mutant class: aApocalypse, Kitty Pryde, Magento Red, Archangel, Prof X, Omega Red (High Sig), White Magneto, Stryfe

aApocalypse, Kitty Pryde, Magento Red, Archangel, Prof X, Omega Red (High Sig), White Magneto, Stryfe Science class: Captain America Infinity War, Abomination, Human Torch, Mister Negative, Mister Fantastic, Scorpion, Quick Silver, Spidey 2099, Spider-Ham

Captain America Infinity War, Abomination, Human Torch, Mister Negative, Mister Fantastic, Scorpion, Quick Silver, Spidey 2099, Spider-Ham Tech class: Ghost, Ultron, Omega Sentinel, Nimrod, Warlock

Ghost, Ultron, Omega Sentinel, Nimrod, Warlock Skill class: Kingpin, Falcon, Shang-Chi, Nick Furry, Valkyrie

Kingpin, Falcon, Shang-Chi, Nick Furry, Valkyrie Cosmic class: Galan, Hulking, Cosmic Ghost Rider, Hercules, Knull, Hyperion

MCOC Champions: Tier A

Despite being a little less powerful under the new meta than the S-tier champions, the A-tier champions, when combined with the right team, can also enhance your chances of winning. These formidable champions can go head-to-head against any player.

Mystic class: Longshot, Dragonman, Magik, Hood, Voodoo, Scarlet Witch, Sorcerer Supreme, Mojo, Wiccan, Symbiote Supreme, Wong

Longshot, Dragonman, Magik, Hood, Voodoo, Scarlet Witch, Sorcerer Supreme, Mojo, Wiccan, Symbiote Supreme, Wong Mutant class: Cable, Bishop, Domino, Colossus, Namor, Havoc, Gambit, Storm, Sunspot, Storm X, Wolverine

Cable, Bishop, Domino, Colossus, Namor, Havoc, Gambit, Storm, Sunspot, Storm X, Wolverine Science class: Niles Morales, Immortal Hulk, Quake, Overseer, Spider-Gwen, She-Hulk, Void

Niles Morales, Immortal Hulk, Quake, Overseer, Spider-Gwen, She-Hulk, Void Tech class: Guardian, Hulkbuster, CA Sam Wilson, Nebula, Punisher 2099, Penni Parker, Stark Spidey, Mysterio, and Guilly 2099

Guardian, Hulkbuster, CA Sam Wilson, Nebula, Punisher 2099, Penni Parker, Stark Spidey, Mysterio, and Guilly 2099 Skill class: Agent Venom, Aegon, Elsa Bloodstone, Black Panther (Classic), Black Window, Blade, Crossbone, Deadly Origin, Hit-Monkey, Masacre, Killmonbger, Spiderman (Stealth-suit), Mole-man, Black Cat

Agent Venom, Aegon, Elsa Bloodstone, Black Panther (Classic), Black Window, Blade, Crossbone, Deadly Origin, Hit-Monkey, Masacre, Killmonbger, Spiderman (Stealth-suit), Mole-man, Black Cat Cosmic class: Angela, Aarkus (Vision Synergy), Black Bolt, Corvus, Captain Marvel, Cull Obsidian, King Groot, Hela, Odin, Medusa, Venom, Sersi, Venom Pool

MCOC Champions: Tier B

These champions might not be great for those looking to push rank. However, these players are better than average under the current meta of the Marvel Contest of Champions.

These champions are perfect for those in the intermediate stages who want to practice more before going for the top-tier champions.

Mystic class: Juggernaut, Man-Thing, Ebony Maw, Morningstar, Sasquatch, Mangog, Mordo

Juggernaut, Man-Thing, Ebony Maw, Morningstar, Sasquatch, Mangog, Mordo Mutant class: Weapon X, Deadpool (X-Force), Iceman, Emma Frost, Red Deadpool, Old Man Logan, Sabretooth, Toad, Rogue

Weapon X, Deadpool (X-Force), Iceman, Emma Frost, Red Deadpool, Old Man Logan, Sabretooth, Toad, Rogue Science class: Red Guardian, Anti-Venom, Red Hulk, Joe Fixit, Thing

Red Guardian, Anti-Venom, Red Hulk, Joe Fixit, Thing Tech class: Darkhawk, Civil Warrior, Silver Centurion, Doctor Octopus, IRON Man (IW) Howard The Duck, Sentinel, Vision, War Machine, Vulture, Yondu

Darkhawk, Civil Warrior, Silver Centurion, Doctor Octopus, IRON Man (IW) Howard The Duck, Sentinel, Vision, War Machine, Vulture, Yondu Skill class: Hawkeye, Gwenpool, Squirrel Girl, Thor Ragnarok, Night Thrasher, Karnak, Kraven, Jabari Panther, Ronin, Misty Knight

Hawkeye, Gwenpool, Squirrel Girl, Thor Ragnarok, Night Thrasher, Karnak, Kraven, Jabari Panther, Ronin, Misty Knight Cosmic class: Gorr The God Butcher, Silver Surfer, Red Goblin, Carnage, Venom The Duck, Terrax, Thor, Ikaris

MCOC Champions: Tier C

These are considered among the average MCOC champions under the current meta. These champions are not great, but they aren't too bad, either. With more time and energy invested in them, they can also get some wins.

Mystic class: Doctor Strange, Thor, American Chavez, Ghost Rider, Dorm, Loki, Guillotine, Mephisto, Thor (Jane Foster), Purgatory

Doctor Strange, Thor, American Chavez, Ghost Rider, Dorm, Loki, Guillotine, Mephisto, Thor (Jane Foster), Purgatory Mutant class: Jubilee, Captain Britain, Psylocke, Mister Sinister, Platinum Pool, Sauron, X-23

Jubilee, Captain Britain, Psylocke, Mister Sinister, Platinum Pool, Sauron, X-23 Science class: Invisible Woman, Gladiator Hulk, Sentry, Wasp, Luke Cage, Yellow Jacket

Invisible Woman, Gladiator Hulk, Sentry, Wasp, Luke Cage, Yellow Jacket Tech class: Star-Lord, Psycho-Man, Kang

Star-Lord, Psycho-Man, Kang Skill class: Korg, OG Black Widow, Daredevil, Elektra, Winter Soldier, Taskmaster

Korg, OG Black Widow, Daredevil, Elektra, Winter Soldier, Taskmaster Cosmic class: Annihilus, Air Walker, Proxima, Heimdall, Nova, Super Skrull, The Champion, Ronan

MCOC Champions: Tier D

These are the below-average champions of the game under the current meta. These characters are not worth the time if players are trying to win. However, these are the perfect characters for beginners. Practice using different buttons to perform skills in the game.

Mystic class: Unstoppable Colossus, Iron Fist

Unstoppable Colossus, Iron Fist Mutant class: Golden Deadpool, Beast, Cyclops, NightCrawler

Golden Deadpool, Beast, Cyclops, NightCrawler Science class: Ant-Man, Abomination, MODOK, Electro, OG Hulk, OG/WW2 Captain America, OG Spider-Man, Rhino

Ant-Man, Abomination, MODOK, Electro, OG Hulk, OG/WW2 Captain America, OG Spider-Man, Rhino Tech class: Green Goblin, Iron Patriot, Lab Ultron, OG Iron Man, Rocket Raccoon, Red Skull

Green Goblin, Iron Patriot, Lab Ultron, OG Iron Man, Rocket Raccoon, Red Skull Skill class: Moon Knight, Black Panther CW, Punisher OG

Moon Knight, Black Panther CW, Punisher OG Cosmic class: Symbiote Spider-Man, Thanos, Captain Marvel, Ms Marvel, Drax, Kamala Khan, Groot, Phoenix, Superior Iron Man.

This list has been created after spending hours of playtime in the Marvel Contest of Champions (MCOC) and gathering information from different players. This list has ranked characters as per their powers and abilities under the current meta.

Choose characters in the game according to this tier list to enhance your chances of winning the game.

