5 best mobile action games to play 

Action games offer immersive and intense gameplay where players' combat skills are tested. These titles present fast-paced fights and make one use their reflexes to turn the tide of battles. Action fans often look for mobile games with high-quality graphics and easy-to-use controls so they can quickly master the gameplay and unlock various in-game content.

With thousands of action titles available in app stores, it can be difficult for players to choose the best ones that offer immersive gameplay. This article discusses the five best action gamers to play on mobile.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Skullgirls: Fighting RPG and four other mobile games action fans need to play

5) Skullgirls: Fighting RPG

Skullgirls is a treat for action game lovers and offers combat-centric gameplay at every stage. The title has an astonishing collection of cool characters available for players to use in battles. Gamers can take part in real-time fights against other gamers online, learn different strategies to get better at the game, and earn rewards to customize their fighters.

Skullgirls' developers have also added lots of special moves for each character, which can be mastered on the training grounds. The minimum requirements to run this game on mobile are:

For Android

Version: 5.0 and up

RAM: 2 GB

Storage: 3 GB

For iOS

Version: Requires iOS 11.0 or later.

RAM: 2 GB

4) Mortal Kombat Mobile

Mortal Kombat is one of the most renowned names in the fighting game industry, with its gruesome fatalities often referenced in popular culture. The franchise has been around for decades and offers a mobile version that features high-quality graphics and fast-paced combo-based combat.

The game features over 130 characters with unique skills and provides special customizations for them. One can participate in this title's weekly team wars to compete against other players and win cool prizes. To run this game, you'll need:

For Android

Version: 5.0 and up

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 4 GB

For iOS

Version: Requires iOS 11.0 or later.

RAM: 2 GB

3) Injustice 2 Mobile

Injustice 2 Mobile is an amazing fighting game with 3D graphics and immersive soundtracks. In this title, gamers can use a range of powerful DC superheroes — as well as supervillains — and create powerful teams with them. Moreover, players can unleash devastating combo's on their enemies, including Superman's heat vision.

This game also features an amazing PvP arena mode where players can fight opponents from around the world to climb the leaderboards. It's minimum requirements are:

For Android

Version: 5.0 and up

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 4 GB

For iOS

Version: Requires iOS 11.0 or later.

RAM: 2 GB

2) Marvel Contest of Champions

Contest of Champions is another great action game with eye-catching graphics and beautiful combat animations. The title has an excellent storyline, where one has to make progress to unlock lots of cool locations.

Gamers can choose from a vast range of Marvel characters to create the ultimate team in this title. They can also join alliances to participate in certain events to earn rewards and unlock more powerful characters. Here is what you need to run the title:

For Android

Version: 5.0 and up

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 4

For iOS

Version: Requires iOS 11.0 or later.

RAM: 2 GB

1) Shadow Fight 4

Shadow Fight 4 is a fan-favorite action game. The graphics in its new version have been redone and look more realistic as well as high-quality. In this title, players can engage in various PvP battles with lots of weapons and use different move combinations to tackle opponents. Its controls are easy to learn and can be quickly mastered using different moves and attacks on rivals.

With new updates, matchmaking has been enhanced and features shorter waiting times so gamers don't have to wait to long to engage in combat. This action game's minimum requirements are:

For Android

Version: 5.0 and up

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 4 GB

For iOS

Version: Requires iOS 11.0 or later.

RAM: 2 GB

Poll : 0 votes