5 best mobile ARPG games to play in April 2023

Action Role-Playing Games (ARPGs) are one of the fan-favorite genres in leading app stores. These titles offer quick and intense action, where gamers' instant strategy-making skills are tested and they have better and more direct control over their in-game character. With thousands of games claiming to be the best ARPGs on the app store, it can be complex for players to find the best ones.

Dark Nemesis and the four best ARPG Games for mobile gamers in April 2023

5) Torchlight Infinite

Torchlight Infinite is a great choice for players who crave thrill-based ARPG games. The game offers unique gameplay with fast and action-packed matches where one can test their newly designed battle styles with different heroes and other skills.

Players can collect loot from battles to improve the capabilities of their in-game characters and win more to unlock powerful heroes. They can also equip cool skins and heroes to complete more events with new seasons added with new updates to the game.

Minimum Requirements to run Torchlight Infinite on mobile:

For Android:

Version: 5.0 and up

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 3GB

For iOS:

Version: Requires iOS 11.0 or later.

RAM: 2GB

4) Eternium

Eternium is a world-class and masterfully designed role-playing gaming title. With over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store, it is one of the best choices for RPG lovers.

Gamers have the option to take up the role of a mage or a warrior with amazing skills and powers. They can also play the game in offline mode upon downloading the required resources. There are a lot of immersive elements, including offensive abilities like shockwaves and whirlwinds to push back enemies.

Minimum Requirements to run Eternium on mobile:

For Android:

Version: 4.0 and up

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 4GB

For iOS:

Version: Requires iOS 10.0 or later.

RAM: 2GB

3) Dark Nemesis

Dark Nemesis is a fantastic action role-playing title with an excellent storyline. Gamers can choose from different Hero classes and view their stats to equip the most suitable character.

Developers have also added various time-limited PvP battles to enhance fighting skills and the use of the hero's abilities. Players can unlock lots of mysterious worlds as they progress through the game.

Minimum Requirements to run Dark Nemesis on mobile:

For Android:

Version: 5.0 and up

RAM: At least 4GB

Storage: 4GB+

For iOS:

Version: Requires iOS 10.0 or later.

RAM: 2GB

2) Pascal's Wager

Pascal's Wager is an amazing ARPG title for players who prefer high-quality graphics and intense gameplay. Gamers can choose from a range of four powerful characters with unique combat capabilities to take on their enemies.

Developers are continuously releasing various updates filled with lots of events and new additions. Players can use different combat combinations and powers to eliminate tough opponents and receive useful rewards.

Minimum Requirements to run Pascal's Wager on mobile:

For Android:

Version: 5.0 and up

RAM: 2GB+

Storage: 2GB+

For iOS:

Version: Requires iOS 11.0 or later.

RAM: 2GB

1) Diablo Immortals

Diablo Immortals is one of the most-rated games in the ARPG genre. The game features breathtaking graphics and beautiful animation that looks immersive on a mobile screen.

Gamers can participate in lots of exciting quests, enter dungeons and showcase their battle skills against different enemies. They can choose from a wide range of characters, including Barbarians, Demon Hunters, Necromancers, Crusaders, Monks, and Wizards, and can upgrade them to gain new abilities.

Minimum Requirements to run Diablo Immortals on mobile:

For Android:

Version: 6.0 and up

RAM: At least 4GB

Storage: 4GB+

For iOS:

Version: Requires iOS 11.0 or later.

RAM: 2GB

