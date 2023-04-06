5 best mobile RPG games to play in April 2023

A role-playing game or an RPG is a popular gaming genre that offers immersive graphics and interesting in-game elements, including simple controls and a vast array of characters. Many gaming studios have also developed these games to be played on mobile devices to provide an engaging role-playing and strategy-making experience.

Players can assume the role of the main characters in these titles and indulge themselves in captivating storylines. This article discusses the five best RPG gaming titles to install on your mobile device.

Epic Seven and other RPG titles to play on mobile in April 2023

5) Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy is a fan-favorite role-playing game with a flurry of amazing features. The game's story centers around a player assuming the role of a soldier tasked with defending against a group of raiders called Avalanche.

The game features easy-to-learn controls that players can use to navigate the game world. With the Max Stats command, gamers can max out all of their powers to defeat challenging opponents.

The minimum requirements to run Final Fantasy VII are:

For Android

Android 4.4+

At least 2GB RAM

4GB ROM

For iOS

Requires iOS 8.0 or later

4GB ROM and 2GB RAM

4) Moonshades RPG Dungeon Crawler

Moonshades Dungeon Crawler is a fantastic game for players who enjoy combining FPS action with role-playing. Gamers can explore lots of creepy dungeons filled with monsters. As players eliminate these monsters and progress through the game, they can unlock various magic items.

With a variety of attack options, including magic arrows and melee weapons, players can choose their preferred style of combat. They can also upgrade their existing items and unlock many others as they uncover more treasures in the hidden dungeons. The developers have also included both online and offline modes, providing an even more immersive gaming experience.

The minimum requirements to run Moonshades Dungeon Crawler are:

For Android:

Requires Android version 7.0 and up

At least 2GB RAM

For iOS:

Requires iOS 11.0 or later

At least 2GB RAM

3) Epic Seven

Epic Seven is a visually stunning RPG game that is perfect for mobile gamers who appreciate beautiful graphics. The game looks amazing on mobile devices and does not require high-end specifications.

The storyline is captivating, and players must raise a powerful army of heroes, upgrade them, and win battles. They can select their favorite characters and go on monster hunts to earn rewards.

The minimum requirements to run Epic Seven are:

For Android

Version 5.0 and up

2GB RAM

For iOS

Requires iOS 12.0 or later

At least 2GB RAM

2) Chronicles of Infinity

Chronicles of Infinity is an exciting mobile RPG game that allows players to take on different roles and work with allies to fend off enemy attacks. By completing quests and battles, players can earn rewards such as exclusive titles, in-game currency, and points. They can also equip various pets and other elements (like wings) to deal with difficult situations.

The minimum requirements to run Chronicles of Infinity are:

For Android

Version 4.4 and up

2GB RAM

For iOS

Requires iOS 9.0 or later

2GB RAM required

1) Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is one of the most downloaded gaming titles in the RPG genre. The game features eye-catching graphics and an immersive storyline. Gamers can dive into different chapters and acquire different characters as they progress into the game.

Players can explore lots of in-game dynamics, including climbing mountains, swimming across rivers, and gliding over different towns and buildings. The developers have also added the option to team up with friends and unlock amazing rewards.

The minimum requirements to run Genshin Impact are:

For Android

Version 5.0 and up

4GB RAM required

For iOS

Requires iOS 9.0 or later

At least 2GB RAM

