Disney Mirrorverse tier list for June 2023

Disney Mirrorverse offers all the Disney characters as Guardians players can choose for their teams. Just like many other action RPG titles, it sees new updates from time to time that keep players hooked. These patches also adjust the powers of Guardians. However, with these constant alterations to these characters' abilities, it is hard to keep track of who are the best entities to use in Disney Mirrorverse.

Well, with this tier list for June, selecting impressive Guardians will become easy. It is made based on the unique abilities of different fighters. Follow the list and create the best team to engage in battles with other players and keep the Mirrorverse safe.

Disney Mirrorverse tier list: Guardians to choose from different categories in June

Melee tier list

Melee characters are close-range heroes that can do a lot of hand-to-hand damage to their opponents. These entities often need Tanks or Healers to support them due to their low health. Here are all the Disney Mirrorverse Melee characters ranked based on their performance under the current meta:

S tier : Scar, Minnie Mouse, Aerial, Snow White

: Scar, Minnie Mouse, Aerial, Snow White A tier : Kermit, Mulan, Stitch, Aladdin, Anger, Raya

: Kermit, Mulan, Stitch, Aladdin, Anger, Raya B tier : Hercules, Rapunzel, Woody, and Anna

: Hercules, Rapunzel, Woody, and Anna C tier: Captain Hook

Ranged tier list

Ranged Guardians in Disney Mirrorverse are adored by gamers. These characters offer huge damage outputs, which makes killing enemies easier for players. These entities have impressive skills, like the ability to ambush their enemies, as well.

However, they will also need some support from Tanks because of their lower defensive stats. These are this title's best Ranged heroes under the current meta:

S tier : Cruella De Vil, Buzz Lightyear, Zurg, Gaston

: Cruella De Vil, Buzz Lightyear, Zurg, Gaston A tier : Hades, Judy Hopes, Elsa, and Maleficient

: Hades, Judy Hopes, Elsa, and Maleficient B tier : Tron, Eve, Tinker Bell

: Tron, Eve, Tinker Bell C tier: Merida

Tank tier list

Tanks in Disney Mirrorverse come with the most impressive HP and a high damage output, making them overpowered. The benefit of these units is that their high-damage soaking ability diverts enemy Guardians from attacking your Ranged and Melee entities.

With both of these having less HP, Tanks serve as amazing support heroes for them. Here are the best heroes in this category with regard to this title's current meta:

S tier : Mr Incredible, Simba, and Oogie Boogie

: Mr Incredible, Simba, and Oogie Boogie A tier : Ursula, Maui, Wall-E, Baymax

: Ursula, Maui, Wall-E, Baymax B tier : Donald Duck, Sulley

: Donald Duck, Sulley C tier: Genie, Baloo

Support tier list

Support characters in the Mirrorverse mostly exist to help Melee and other units with their unique abilities. Melee and Support entities make a great team while facing your opponents. Sometimes these characters also nerf the movement or attack damage of enemy heroes, which is also a great strategy some gamers opt for depending on the circumstances:

S tier : Mickey Mouse, Jack Skellington, and Jack Sparrow

: Mickey Mouse, Jack Skellington, and Jack Sparrow A tier : Evil Queen, Hero Hamada, Tiana, Bella, and Violet Parr

: Evil Queen, Hero Hamada, Tiana, Bella, and Violet Parr B tier : Dory, Scrooge McDuck, and Frank Wolff

: Dory, Scrooge McDuck, and Frank Wolff C tier: Ian Lightfoot, Mike Wazowski

This Disney Mirrorverse tier list was created by taking into account all these characters' abilities in the RPG title's current meta. Choose the best units as per the requirements of your team and playstyle.

