Disney Mirrorverse is a classic action-adventure role-playing game (RPG) set in a completely divergent Disney universe. Developed by Kabam, this game takes the players into a fantasy world with classic Pixar and Disney characters, where they can play as their favorite avatars. With real-time PvE gameplay, amazing visuals, and customizable characters, Disney Mirrorverse offers a lot to its players. However, with this ever-expanding list of fan favorites, finding the right characters to play with is not easy.

Well, for fans of the Disney Universe or the RPG mobile games, who want to improve their playstyle, here is a list of different characters that includes a complete rundown of the different classes in the game. By the end of the list, players will know the best-performing characters in the current meta.

Disney Mirrorverse tier list for May 2023:

In the Disney Mirrorverse, players can join forces with characters like Jack Sparrow, Buzz Lightyear, and Mickey Mouse, adapting their playstyle and abilities. However, for rank pushing, one must be aware of the characters performing best under the current patch style. Readers can also check the tier list for another similar Kabam title called Marvel Contest of Champions.

Melee tier list:

The Melee characters are among the best for close personal damage. As these characters approach the enemies while having average health left, they will need support. Here is a list ranking all the Melee characters based on their performance under the current meta.

S tier: Ariel, Snow White, Scar, Kermit the Frog

Ariel, Snow White, Scar, Kermit the Frog A tier: Aladdin, Mulan, Miney Mouse, Raya, Stitch

Aladdin, Mulan, Miney Mouse, Raya, Stitch B Tier: Hercules, Anna, Rapunzel, Woody

Hercules, Anna, Rapunzel, Woody C tier: Captain Hook

Ranged tier list:

The Ranged characters of the title are among the favorites of most Disney Mirrorverse fans. These characters have huge damage outputs and some impressive skills and abilities. However, their relatively lower defensive stats prevent them from becoming the best characters in the Disney Mirrorverse.

S tier: Hades, Zurg, Cruella De Vil, Gaston

Hades, Zurg, Cruella De Vil, Gaston A tier: Elsa, Buzz Lightyear, Judy Hopes, Maleficent

Elsa, Buzz Lightyear, Judy Hopes, Maleficent B tier: Merida, Tinker Bell, Tron

Merida, Tinker Bell, Tron C tier: Goofy, Eve

Tank tier list

Tanks are one of the best characters in the RPG title with their impressive damage-soaking abilities. Tanks are mostly used to be the main focus of the enemy heroes and soak up most of their attacks while their teammates attack these heroes from a distance to finish them off.

S tier: Oogie Boogie, Mr. Incredible

Oogie Boogie, Mr. Incredible A tier: Ursula, Baymax, Maui, Simba, Wall-E

Ursula, Baymax, Maui, Simba, Wall-E B tier: Sulley, Donald Duck

Sulley, Donald Duck C tier: Genie, Baloo

Support tier list

The Support characters of the RPG title are mostly there to help the Melee characters. Melee and support make a great team to help the ranged, melee and tank characters face off against the enemies. The best part about having the right support heroes on your team is that you can dish out some nerfs to your opponents.

S tier: Hiro Hamada, Mickey Mouse, Jack Skellington

Hiro Hamada, Mickey Mouse, Jack Skellington A tier: Evil Queen, Tiana, Jack Sparrow, Belle, Violet Parr

Evil Queen, Tiana, Jack Sparrow, Belle, Violet Parr B tier: Frank Wolff, Dory, Scrooge McDuck

Frank Wolff, Dory, Scrooge McDuck C tier: Mike Wazowski, Ian Lightfoot

This Disney Mirrorverse tier list has been created, keeping in mind the different characters, their abilities, and their performances in the recent patch. Choose the right characters based on your playstyle to get the best result out of each match. Read more about other RPG action titles here.

