Marvel Contest of Champions celebrates Guardian of the Galaxy Vol.3 launch – Adam Warlock, Moondragon, and more

The Marvel Contest of Champions game has added two new champions in celebration of the upcoming release of the third volume of Guardians of the Galaxy. The new characters were revealed in a cinematic trailer titled Guardians of the Battlerealm, which was shared on the game's official YouTube channel. The trailer showcases the new champions fighting alongside the existing Guardians of the Galaxy heroes.

The Marvel Contest of Champions is an award-winning mobile fighter game with over 100 million downloads on the Play Store. Along with the new characters, the game's latest update also features a new 7-star Quest, a Guardians of the Galaxy-themed event, and more.

Marvel Contest of Champions: New character debuts and other important updates

The Marvel Contest of Champions' new event, Seed of Doubt, will feature Adam Warlock, a powerful Sovereign inspired by the film, and Moondragon, the powerful telepath.

Moondragon will enter The Contest on May 11, followed by Adam Warlock entering on May 25. Additionally, starting May 5, players will also be able to add one of the 3-star Guardians for a limited time. They can add one of these heroes to their roster: Star-Lord, Gamora, Nebula, Drax, Rocket Raccoon, or Mantis.

Marvel Contest of Champions new events and quest

Players will be able to download the new 39.0 version update from May 1. The update will feature the following events and quests:

Seed of Doubt Event: Guardians are tasked with protecting the powerful World Seed, and they find a corner of deep space to keep it safe. However, they will soon find themselves rescuing Moondragon and will run into trouble with Adam Warlock. Guardians must convince them that they can keep the World Seed safe.

New Quest Escape from Titan: This Guardians of the Galaxy-themed event starts on May 3, and Titan is under attack by Drax and his friends. Drax intends to take his daughter Moondragon from Titan, and players will have to defeat each enemy to rescue her.

7-star Quest Shooting Stars: To participate in the Battlerealm quest, players must have completed Act 7 and own at least three 6-star rank 4 champions. Successfully completing the quest will reward players with 7-star Hero Crystal Shards, new Paragon Crystals, Gold, and Class ISO-8 Selectors, which can help them rank up their champions.

Adam Warlock and Moondragon enter The Contest: Adam Warlock joins The Contest as one of the most powerful Sovereigns. The High Priestess Ayesha created him faultless by genetically engineering him in birthing pods. Heather Douglas adopted the name Moondragon when she defeated the cosmic entity, Dragon of the Moon. The Eternals adopted her on Titan after Thanos killed her father. She is one of the most powerful Telephats in the Battlerealm.

The new official 39.0 version will also introduce quality-of-life improvements and important bug fixes. Players will be able to use the new batch of Relics to power up their Skill, Cosmic, and Tech Champions. The developers have also updated the Arena Rank Rewards, starting with the Arena for Moondragon. Along with the addition of new characters, the champion Iceman will also receive a tuneup.

Poll : 0 votes