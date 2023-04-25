Guardians of the Galaxy, ranked by strength

The Guardians of the Galaxy are a group of misfits who, as their name suggests, have saved the galaxy numerous times. While each team member brings unique skills to the table, some are undeniably stronger than others. From a fierce alien warrior to a genetically engineered raccoon with a penchant for weapons, this ragtag group is adept at saving the universe from cosmic threats.

Both Guardians of the Galaxy movies have been massive box office successes. The first film grossed over $773 million globally, while the sequel performed even better, raking in over $863 million. The franchise's unique blend of humor, action, and music proved to be a winning combination for audiences worldwide, launching talent like Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, and James Gunn into the mainstream.

With Gaurdians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 just around the corner, we rank the top 5 strongest members of the team based on their strength.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and contains minor spoilers about the MCU.

From Groot to Gamora: Top 5 Guardians of the Galaxy, ranked from weakest to strongest

5) Drax The Destroyer

Drax The Destroyer - Portrayed by Dave Bautista (via Walt Disney Entertainment)

Drax the Destroyer is undeniably a tough member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, yet he ranks fifth among the team's most powerful members. Drax has superhuman strength, agility, and durability, making him a formidable fighter in battle. Despite his outstanding talents, Drax has certain restrictions that prevent him from rising higher on the list.

One of his major flaws is his lack of battle adaptability. He's a melee fighter who overpowers his opponents with his physical strength. While this makes him very effective in one-on-one combat, it may also render him susceptible in circumstances when he is outnumbered or confronted with long-range assaults. Furthermore, while Drax's endurance is great, he is not invincible.

Despite his shortcomings, Drax is a fan-favorite and an important member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. However, rumors have circulated that he will die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. While these rumors have yet to be substantiated, if true, it would be a big loss for both the team and the franchise. Drax's legacy as a formidable member of the Guardians of the Galaxy is indisputable.

4) Gamora

Gamora - Portrayed by Zoe Saldana (Via Walt Disney Entertainment)

Gamora, the deadliest woman in the galaxy, is an incredibly powerful member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. She possesses exceptional combat skills and agility, making her a formidable opponent in close combat situations. These abilities place her at number four on the list of the most powerful members of the team.

One of Gamora's greatest strengths is her fighting adaptability. She can take on adversaries with ranged strikes or face them in close battle, making her a versatile combatant. Gamora's physical powers are further boosted by her years of training under Thanos' supervision. Her superior speed, agility, and reactions make her a competent and efficient combatant.

However, Gamora has significant constraints that prevent her from rising higher on the list. Her arrogance and inclination to act rashly render her vulnerable to attacks from opponents who are more patient and cunning. Furthermore, while her abilities are outstanding, they fall short when compared to those of some of the other Guardians, putting her at a disadvantage in certain scenarios.

One of the most significant moments in Gamora's journey occurred in Avengers: Infinity War, where she was thrown off a cliff by Thanos in exchange for the Soul Stone. Her return to the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is highly anticipated, and fans are eager to see how she will evolve as a character.

3) Star Lord (Peter Quill)

Star Lord / Peter Quill - Portrayed by Chris Pratt (Via Walt Disney Entertainment)

Peter Quill, also known as Star-Lord, is a highly skilled and charismatic member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. While he may not possess superhuman strength or abilities like some of his teammates, he makes up for it with his quick wit and resourcefulness. He is ranked as the third most powerful member of the team due to his unique set of skills and his connection to the cosmos.

One of the most striking aspects of Star-Lord's talents is his battle prowess. He is an adept marksman and skilled hand-to-hand fighter, making him lethal at both close and long range. Furthermore, Star-Lord's connection to the cosmos and his lineage as the son of a Celestial grant him extraordinary cosmic powers.

However, Star-Lord's arrogance and willingness to act rashly sometimes land him in danger. This was seen in the events of Avengers: Infinity War, where his emotional outburst caused the Guardians' plot to defeat Thanos to collapse. Furthermore, Star-Lord's lack of superhuman strength and durability might make him susceptible in combat circumstances where opponents outnumber him.

Despite his weaknesses, Star-Lord is an indispensable member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, and his connection to the cosmos provides him with special talents that set him apart from the rest of the team. Fans are looking forward to his return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, where he will most likely continue to develop as a character and maybe explore his cosmic talents further.

2) Groot

Groot - Voiced by Vin Diesel (Via Walt Disney Entertainment)

This member of the Guardians of the Galaxy has proven to be a fan favorite due to his unique abilities and Lovable Nature. He is the second most powerful member of the team due to his incredible strength and regenerative abilities. Groot is a sentient tree-like creature who possesses a variety of powers that make him a valuable member of the team.

Groot's great strength is one of his main advantages. He has demonstrated the ability to lift enormous objects as well as use his body as a weapon to defeat foes. Groot also possesses the power to regrow damaged limbs, making him practically indestructible in fight. Because of his capacity to regrow limbs, he can act as a living shield for his allies, absorbing damage and protecting them from harm.

However, one of Groot's main disadvantages is that he moves slowly and is not very nimble. This can expose him to strikes from quick-moving opponents who can outmaneuver him. Furthermore, Groot's language barrier can make it difficult for him to communicate effectively with his teammates, leading to misinterpretations and misunderstandings.

Despite his shortcomings, Groot remains an essential member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. He proved his dedication to the team in the first movie by sacrificing himself to save his friends, and his offspring's growth in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special shows that his legacy will continue to live on.

1) Mantis

Mantis - Portrayed by Pom Klementieff (Via Walt Disney Entertainment)

Mantis is unequivocally the most powerful member of the Guardians of the Galaxy - mostly due to her unique empathy-esque abilities, allowing her to sense and manipulate the emotions of others. Her powers have been instrumental in defeating some of the most powerful villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Thanos and Ego.

During the battle of Titan in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, Mantis was able to use her unique powers to put Thanos to sleep, rendering him powerless for a brief period. Without Mantis' abilities, it's doubtful that the team would be able to gain any such upperhand against The Mad Titan.

In a similar yet equally important battle, during the final act of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Mantis played a critical role in defeating Ego, Star-Lord's celestial father. By entering Ego's mind and using her empathic powers, Mantis was able to sense his true sadistic intentions and help the team defeat him.

Overall, Mantis' empathic powers have proven to be incredibly valuable to the team, allowing her to shut down and put to sleep even the most powerful foes. This makes her an essential and irreplaceable member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, and it's clear that she will continue to play a crucial role in future battles to come.

To conclude, the Guardians of the Galaxy are a team of diverse and powerful individuals who have proven time and again that they are capable of taking on some of the most formidable villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While each member brings their unique strengths and abilities to the team, it's clear that some stand out as particularly powerful.

From the brute strength of Drax the Destroyer, to the god-like powers of Star-Lord, and the empathic abilities of Mantis, the Guardians of the Galaxy are a force to be reckoned with. Gamora's unmatched combat skills and Groot's incredible regenerative abilities also make them key members of the team.

As Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 approaches, fans are eagerly anticipating seeing these heroes back in action once again. With the addition of new characters and the return of familiar faces, it's sure to be an epic adventure filled with action, humor, and heart.

In the end, it's clear that the strength of the Guardians of the Galaxy lies not just in their individual powers, but in the bonds of friendship and family that unite them. Together, they are a force to be reckoned with, and we can't wait to see what they'll accomplish next.

