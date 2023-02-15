Guardians 3 villain: Adam Warlock's origins and powers, explained

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 introduces quite a few new characters, but Adam Warlock seems to be the most exciting of them all. He is coming in as one of the villains that will be taking on the Guardians.

James Gunn specifically picked Will Poulter to play Adam, as he wanted the character to basically come off as a youthful “baby.”

Warlock is one of the strongest Marvel characters ever created, so fans are excited to see what he has to bring to the table. His origins and powers are quite intriguing, but they will differ in the MCU. That’s usually the norm with most of the powerful characters, as the MCU tries to add more relatability and uniqueness to them. It is therefore not wrong to assume that Adam follows the same formula.

The origin of Adam Warlock

Did High Evolutionary create Adam? (Image via Marvel)

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Adam Warlock made his debut all the way back in 1967 in Fantastic Four #66 and #67. A group of researchers on Earth who called themselves Enclave were the ones behind the creation of Adam Warlock. But the name Adam came much later, as the character was initially referred to as “Him.”

After getting beaten by Thor, Him created a regenerative cocoon around himself as a safety measure and was later reborn. He then returned in Marvel Premiere #1, where the High Evolutionary got his hands on his cocoon. He began to further his evolutionary process and gave him the name Adam as he was the first of his kind.

Then the Soul Gem (known as the Soul Stone in the MCU) was implanted on his head. That made him insanely powerful, and with that power came the title of Warlock.

Given that the main antagonist of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is The High Evolutionary, many are now expecting him to be the one behind the creation of Adam Warlock in the MCU. However, instead of the Soul Stone, he could have added a different element on his head that powers his entire Android body.

Adam Warlock’s powers, abilities, and weaknesses

Will Poulter as Warlock (Image via Marvel)

After getting the Soul stone, Adam went on to become one of the strongest and most beloved characters in Marvel lore. His unique biology and physiology grant him quite a few abilities. From a character who was no match for the God of Thunder, he went on to become an android that might just take Thor down in a long-drawn battle.

Since he doesn’t have an Infinity Stone on his forehead, he may not be as strong as the comics in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He has a genius-level intellect, enhanced further by the Soul Gem. His symbiotic bond with the gem allows him to always be in control of it. His physiology gives him the combination of powers that every superbeing possesses, as he has superhuman strength, durability, and stamina.

Adam Warlock in the comics (Image via Marvel)

He can’t just fight for longer periods of time, he can also sustain a strong hit. But it would be tough to land an attack on him because he also possesses superhuman agility and reflexes. So when his opponents go in on offense, they always end up being hit with a massive counterattack. And even when he gets hit, his cellular regeneration takes over to allow him a quick recovery.

Apart from that, he possesses telepathy and the ability to fly. While the exact level of his telepathic capability is unknown, he can resist other telepaths.

One of his craziest abilities is his clairvoyance, as he is capable of seeing through time.

Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Image via Marvel)

Then comes his energy manipulation, which allows him to create energy constructs, manipulate matter, fire cosmic energy blasts, and even generate intense thermal energy. He can also perform quantum magic and is capable of spell casting. His Android body allows him to be a master hacker. He also boasts general abilities and is not only skilled in hand-to-hand combat, but also a master tactician.

Going along with these powers and abilities, Warlock also has a few weaknesses. His inner darkness led to the creation of his evil self, Magus. However, Magus might not make an appearance in the MCU. Apart from this, Warlock has shown vulnerability towards magic.

Ultimately, Adam Warlock is one of the sturdiest characters, if not the strongest of them all.

Adam Warlock’s powers in the MCU

Powers of Adam Warlock (Image via Marvel)

It’s possible that in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Warlock won’t be as powerful as his comic book counterpart because he doesn’t have an infinity stone. Thanos turned all the Infinity Stones into atoms, so he couldn’t have had one of those.

But many are now asking what James Gunn has placed on his head. Theories suggest that it could be some kind of self-sustained battery that powers him up. After all, the sovereign had a rich supply of Anyulax batteries. So, one of those could have been used on Adam Warlock, allowing James Gunn to give him a comic-accurate look.

Maybe Warlock can also fire an energy beam from it just like White Vision does. The trailers showed that he can also fly, and has the superhuman strength to easily defeat someone like Drax the Destroyer. So, it’ll be interesting to see how his MCU power levels compare to the source material.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives on May 5, 2023

