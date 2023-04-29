Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to feature major actor from Loki

Marvel fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which promises to bring an impressive array of characters to the big screen. Also adding to the excitement is the news that Tara Strong, who gained fame for her voice acting in the popular Disney+ series Loki, will join the cast of the upcoming Marvel Studios film.

During a red carpet event for the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Strong announced that she would be featured in the movie. Though she did not reveal her specific role, her mere presence in the film has piqued the interest of fans, who are eager to see what character she will bring to life in this highly anticipated threequel.

Tara Strong confirms role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Tara Strong, known for her role in Loki, confirms her appearance in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Image via Getty)

With a career spanning over 35 years and more than 600 credits to her name, Tara Strong is currently one of the most prominent voice actresses in the entertainment industry. Given her impressive talent and experience, it's no surprise that she is taking on another role in the MCU.

Strong joins a small group of actors in the MCU who have played multiple roles in different movies. Sean Gunn and Linda Cardellini are the other two actors who have achieved this distinction.

Naturally, fans are now eager to find out which character Strong will play in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. So far, the actress has kept quiet, teasing that she would have to "prune" them if she gave away any spoilers.

"Well, I might be in it, It's not Miss Minutes. I can't say who it is, or I could, but then I'd have to prune you, I'm going to turn back time with Miss Minutes."

Agents of Fandom @AgentsFandom



"Well, I might be in it... It's not Miss Minutes. I can't say who it is, or... I could, but then I'd have to prune you."



via: Tara Strong teased at the 'GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 3' premiere that she's playing a new MCU character in the film."Well, I might be in it... It's not Miss Minutes. I can't say who it is, or... I could, but then I'd have to prune you."via: @TheDirect Tara Strong teased at the 'GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 3' premiere that she's playing a new MCU character in the film."Well, I might be in it... It's not Miss Minutes. I can't say who it is, or... I could, but then I'd have to prune you."via: @TheDirect https://t.co/tnRhWdHUg5

At the premiere of the upcoming film, Strong shared her excitement about reuniting with writer/director James Gunn. She reminisced about their past collaboration on the video game Lollipop Chainsaw, where she worked alongside Gunn and Michael Rosenbaum.

"I've known James for a very long time. We did a video game together many, many years ago called Lollipop Chainsaw. Actually, Michael Rosenbaum was in it, too."

She continued by saying:

"I have a lot of great memories of James Gunn, so it was wonderful to see James in the studio again when I came into do my thing, and then just to see him again."

It is evident that the duo share a strong working relationship, and fans can't wait to see what they have in store for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Tara Strong's future in the MCU: Speculation and anticipation for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Speculation and anticipation for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as Tara Strong's Miss Minutes future in the MCU remains a hot topic (Image via Marvel Studios)

The upcoming release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has sparked anticipation among fans of the popular movie franchise. The third installment features an impressive cast, including Bradley Cooper, who will be joined by Sean Gunn and Noah Raskin for the role of Rocket Raccoon across flashbacks and the current story.

Tara Strong, known for her role as Miss Minutes in the Disney+ series Loki, has sparked considerable excitement and speculation about her role in the upcoming film. While the role itself remains a mystery, that has not stopped fans from theorizing how it will fit into the storyline.

Moreover, Strong has confirmed that she will stay with the MCU for the foreseeable future, with a role in the confirmed cast for Loki Season 2 and rumors suggesting that she will bring Miss Minutes to the MCU's Deadpool 3 alongside Owen Wilson's Mobius.

As excitement builds for the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Tara Strong's confirmed appearance has only added to the hype. With her talent and experience, Strong is sure to bring something special to the franchise, and fans cannot wait to see her in action.

Poll : 0 votes