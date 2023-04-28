DC Studios: Exciting plot details emerge for James Gunn's project

DC fans eagerly anticipate the launch of Studios' first project, Creature Commandos, as it serves as the first chapter in the rebooted DC Universe. Although the plot has been shrouded in secrecy, new rumors about the show have emerged online, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming series.

Following co-CEO James Gunn's announcement of the initial slate for DCU's first chapter, titled Gods and Monsters, fans have been pondering how various movies and shows, such as Swamp-Thing and Lanterns, will come together for another team-up film.

With the reveal of new plot details for Creature Commandos, fans are now even more excited about what's in store for the DC Universe.

DC Studios' Creature Commandos: Dinosaur Island will be a central location

Get ready for a thrilling adventure as DC Studios' Creature Commandos face their biggest challenge yet on a mysterious island full of danger and secrets (Image via DC)

Exciting new plot details have emerged about DC Studios' first rebooted project, Creature Commandos. According to insiders MyTimeToShineHello and KC Walsh, Dinosaur Island will be a central location in the show and a group of scientists will be lost on the island, which appears to be alive.

KC Walsh @TheComixKid MyTimeToShineHello @MyTimeToShineH Dinosaur Island is in Creature Commandos Dinosaur Island is in Creature Commandos Yes, this is the crux of the show, a bunch of scientists get lost on a mysterious island that appears to be alive twitter.com/mytimetoshineh… Yes, this is the crux of the show, a bunch of scientists get lost on a mysterious island that appears to be alive twitter.com/mytimetoshineh…

The plot details KC Walsh revealed match closely with The New Frontier's first issue, except for some alterations. While The Losers rescued Rick Flag and a scientist in the comic book, the upcoming series will follow a group of scientists stranded on Dinosaur Island.

Fans of the DC Universe will recognize Dinosaur Island as The Center, a giant sentient island that sought to destroy all life on Earth, as seen in DC: The New Frontier. KC Walsh compared the island's potential similarity to Ego in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, saying it would be on a smaller scale.

KC Walsh confirmed that the island in Creature Commandos is distinct from the one rumored to appear in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. With these fresh plot details, fans can anticipate the release of DC Studios' Creature Commandos in 2024.

Insider KC Walsh confirms that the island in DC Studios' Creature Commandos is not the same as the one rumored to appear in the upcoming Aquaman sequel (Image via KC Walsh's Twitter)

DCU's initial slate and hints at James Gunn's Creature Commandos villain

DCU's initial slate promises exciting new movies and shows, while James Gunn hints at a potential kaiju villain for his upcoming project, Creature Commandos (Image via Getty)

With the announcement of the initial slate for DC Studios' first chapter, Gods and Monsters, fans quickly noticed the lack of a Justice League film, sparking speculation on how the individual movies and shows would come together for another team-up attempt.

During the subsequent month, James Gunn, the co-CEO of DCU, offered clues regarding the trajectory of the studio's initial chapter. These clues emerged as a repost of a photo from Darwyn Cooke's DC: The New Frontier, even though rumors persisted regarding other films, including Justice League: New Frontier.

Adding fuel to the fire, it seems that James Gunn has a love for Kaiju villains in his superhero movies, as seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 with Ego the Living Plant and The Suicide Squad with Starro.

This has led to speculation that Creature Commandos' main villain could be a giant sentient island, a trope reminiscent of DC: The New Frontier's Dinosaur Island, which played a significant role in the comic's plot.

It is anticipated that DC Studios' Creature Commandos will premiere on Max in 2024.

