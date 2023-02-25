Aquaman 2 headed for a massive flop based on initial response, here's why

The DC Universe has been facing a tumultuous time. With the recent exit of key players and the upcoming release of several highly anticipated films, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is one such film that is expected to be a blockbuster hit, given the immense success of its predecessor.

However, the initial response from test screenings has left many insiders worried about the franchise's future.

The film, directed by James Wan, is expected to be a game-changer for the DC Universe, with a talented cast and crew and an intriguing storyline. However, early reviews suggest that the film falls short of expectations, with lackluster performances and a weak script.

The news is a significant blow to the franchise, which is struggling to gain a foothold in the competitive superhero movie market. With the DC Universe undergoing a major overhaul, how this setback will affect the franchise's future remains to be seen.

Aquaman 2: Initial test screening reviews suggest movie is "boring"

Will Aquaman 2 sink or swim? The Verdict from early test screenings are in (Image via DC Studios)

The much-awaited superhero sequel, Aquaman 2: The Lost Kingdom, faces a major setback with disappointing test screening results. Several insiders have expressed concerns about the film's poor performance in the initial screenings.

One insider even went on to describe the movie as "boring" and "not as good as the first," while warning that it could potentially become "one of the worst DCEU movies."

Such harsh feedback from insiders, who are typically careful with their comments about movies, has caused much concern among fans and industry experts.

Initial reports indicate that Aquaman 2 is heading for a massive flop. Test screenings have been disappointing, with some insiders suggesting it might be one of the worst DCEU movies.

This is particularly concerning, given that the movie has a significant budget and is one of the year's most anticipated releases.

DC universe's test screening results: Hits and misses

The Flash: Zooming towards success - Critics praise the DC movie (Image via DC Studios)

Test screenings have reportedly been mixed for DC Studios, with positive feedback for Blue Beetle but negative for Aquaman 2. The upcoming release of The Flash is generating high anticipation among fans and critics alike, with the film earning the highest test-score ratings in DCEU history.

The Flash releases on June 16, 2023, and Blue Beetle will debut on the big screen on 18 August 2023.

The disappointing test screening results of Aquaman 2 have sent shockwaves across DC Studios, with insiders expressing their concerns about the film's future. The studio must take swift action to address the issues and make changes to ensure the film's success.

Fans eagerly await the sequel, and the studio's response to the negative feedback will be crucial in determining its box office success.

Potential causes for concern

Uncovering the root of the problem: Exploring the potential causes for concern (Image via DC Studios)

Even insiders who typically avoid negative comments about movies have expressed concern for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, stating that:

"Test screens for this film have not been good, and "they're really going to need to fix this and fix it fast."

According to insiders, one factor that is not contributing to the film's poor performance is the controversy surrounding Amber Heard. Although her role has been reduced, the film is still not testing well. This news is particularly worrying, considering the massive amount of money invested in the movie.

It is one of the most expensive movies in the DC Universe, and if it fails, it could have significant consequences for Warner Bros. and the franchise's future. The potential failure of this movie could also impact the wider superhero film industry, which has already been affected by the ongoing aftereffects of the pandemic on the entertainment industry.

Final thoughts

Will Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom sink or swim? The initial test screening response raises concerns for the future of the DC Universe (Image via DC Studios)

The upcoming release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been met with concerns, and the initial response from test screenings is a cause for worry. While changes could still be made before it hits theaters, the DC Universe is already facing significant challenges, and Aquaman 2 could be the biggest one yet.

It remains to be seen whether the film can recover from its initial reception, and the stakes are high given the importance of the franchise to the DC Universe. Fans will be eagerly awaiting the film's release, but it's clear that the producers have their work cut out for them if they want to deliver a hit that can reignite the franchise.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is expected to hit theaters on 25 December 2023.

