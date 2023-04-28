Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Star teases exciting MCU cameos in the epic finale

As the intergalactic misfits prepare to embark on their latest mission in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, fans can expect a host of new and returning characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to join them on their quest.

Early reviews of the film have already generated buzz and excitement among audiences, with some hailing it as the best Marvel project since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters in 2019.

In anticipation of the film's release, one of the movie's stars, Dave Bautista, has hinted at the possibility of numerous cameos, sure to have Marvel fans eagerly awaiting what's in store.

"Fans are going to cheer when they see certain people": Dave Bautista ahead of the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Get ready for some epic MCU cameos in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as teased by one of the stars of the film (Image via Marvel Studios)

The highly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive in theaters soon, and fans eagerly await news of which Marvel Cinematic Universe characters will make cameo appearances in the film.

The franchise has a history of exciting cameos, with the first movie featuring Josh Brolin's Thanos and Seth Green's Howard the Duck and the second film introducing Adam Warlock and the Watchers.

While director James Gunn has confirmed that Chris Hemsworth's Thor will not appear in the movie, as it could detract from the emotional story, many other characters from the MCU could make a cameo in the upcoming film.

Similarly, Harry Styles' Eros/Starfox from Eternals will also not appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

While speaking in the final press release, Drax star Dave Bautista teased that fans should expect more cameos in the three-quel, saying there will be "certain people who have come back for this last movie."

"You're going to see a lot of cameos. Those are the moments where people are going to cheer when they see certain people who have come back for this last movie."

Gunn has also hinted that some big moments are in store for the team's Phase 5 send-off. With all these hints, fans eagerly await to find out which MCU characters will appear in the upcoming movie.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: A thrilling and emotional conclusion

Get ready for an epic ride with the Guardians of the Galaxy as they take their final bow in the highly anticipated Vol. 3 (Image via Marvel Studios)

As the highly anticipated release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 approaches, fans eagerly await the potential for exciting cameo appearances from other parts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, the film also promises to deliver an emotional journey for the beloved intergalactic team, exploring new story layers and character depths.

Executive producer Simon Hart spoke to Collider about the film's emotional impact, stating that viewers will witness new heights and depths in the characters, with actors able to delve deeper into their roles than ever before. He also praised director James Gunn's pushing the envelope with this latest installment.

"We're proud of the work. Everyone's very proud of the work that they've done over the past ten years and the journey they've taken their characters on."

He continued:

"In 'Vol. 3,' you're going to see new emotional heights, and new depths in these characters that the actors are finding, as well as story layers that haven't been seen before in a movie like this. James is really pushing the envelope."

Despite not knowing which characters will appear, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will surely be a thrilling and satisfying conclusion to the beloved trilogy. Fans can look forward to experiencing new story layers, character developments, and the potential for exciting cameo appearances.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.

