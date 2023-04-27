James Gunn opens up about his disagreements with Avengers: Infinity War

James Gunn, one of the most prominent directors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently made headlines for his candid comments on Avengers: Infinity War. Gunn is currently promoting the highly-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and has spoken out about his disagreements with certain plot points involving his beloved characters in the 2018 blockbuster.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn shared his thoughts on what he would have done differently in Avengers: Infinity War. Specifically, the director took issue with the actions of Star-Lord, one of the lead characters in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

James Gunn criticizes Star-Lord's actions in Avengers: Infinity War

Director James Gunn expresses his thoughts on Star-Lord's actions in Avengers: Infinity War (Image via Getty)

Director James Gunn of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 recently shared his thoughts about specific plot points in the 2018 Marvel blockbuster, Avengers: Infinity War. While the Guardians were a crucial part of the story, Gunn said he would have preferred different outcomes for some of Star-Lord's actions.

Specifically, he disagreed with Star-Lord's failure to kill Gamora upon her request and his attack on Thanos while still mourning Gamora's loss, which many believe led to Thanos' victory.

"They did some things that I wouldn't have wanted. Yes, Star-Lord would have killed Gamora if she asked him to. He would not have punched Thanos & doomed the universe."

Agents of Fandom @AgentsFandom



He said, “They did some things that I wouldn’t have wanted," in regards to



via: James Gunn admits that he saw disconnects with the #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy in 'AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR' and 'AVENGERS: ENDGAME':He said, “They did some things that I wouldn’t have wanted," in regards to #StarLord punching Thanos during a pivotal scene.via: @THR James Gunn admits that he saw disconnects with the #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy in 'AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR' and 'AVENGERS: ENDGAME':He said, “They did some things that I wouldn’t have wanted," in regards to #StarLord punching Thanos during a pivotal scene.via: @THR https://t.co/NeBPKdul7G

Although Gunn contributed to the film's writing, particularly with the Guardians' dialogue, he expressed regret for certain scenes. For example, he said he was disappointed with a scene where Drax thinks he's invisible, which has led to an endless stream of jokes and memes.

James Gunn @JamesGunn David Riley @DRileyamusing



Please, I hope you remember to pay forward an invisible Drax moment.



Thank you in advance. Dear @JamesGunn Please, I hope you remember to pay forward an invisible Drax moment.Thank you in advance. Dear @JamesGunn,Please, I hope you remember to pay forward an invisible Drax moment.Thank you in advance. Between the daily barrage of repetitive invisible jokes about John Cena in addition the the ones about Dave, I almost regret making the joke in the first place. twitter.com/DRileyamusing/… Between the daily barrage of repetitive invisible jokes about John Cena in addition the the ones about Dave, I almost regret making the joke in the first place. twitter.com/DRileyamusing/…

However, this is the first time he has publicly disagreed with other writers' choices, especially regarding pivotal scenes that could have drastically altered the course of the film's story.

James Gunn's future for the MCU: What could have been and what's to come

With James Gunn final Marvel film on the horizon and a new chapter in his career at DC, audiences eagerly anticipate what's to come (Image via Getty)

As the director of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, James Gunn played an important role in developing the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, his recent comments about Avengers: Infinity War have sparked questions about what could have been.

Gunn expressed his disagreements with certain plot points involving the Guardians in the film, including Star-Lord's inability to kill Gamora and his attack on Thanos. These comments have left fans wondering what Gunn's version of the story would have looked like if he had more creative control.

With Vol. 3 marking his final Marvel film before Gunn moves on to DC, it remains to be seen whether his disagreements with Infinity War will impact his final installment in the series.

Looking ahead, Gunn's vision for the MCU is sure to continue evolving. While fans may be curious about what could have been, it's clear that Gunn is focused on the future.

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 set to hit theaters on May 5, 2023, audiences can look forward to seeing how Gunn's vision for the franchise unfolds in his final Marvel film. Whether he addresses his disagreements with Infinity War or not, it's sure to be an exciting ride.

Poll : 0 votes