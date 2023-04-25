James Gunn confirms major casting news for Waller, the first live-action DCU series

The DC universe has been expanding rapidly over the past few years, and fans of the franchise are eager to know what's in store for the future of James Gunn's DCU. One of the franchise's highly anticipated projects is the upcoming live-action series Waller, which will follow the titular character Amanda Waller.

Fans were excited to learn that another actor from The Suicide Squad would return to the franchise for this long-awaited reboot, as confirmed recently by DC Studios co-lead James Gunn.

Waller is set to be a continuation of The Peacemaker's first season, which aired on HBO Max. The show's plot will center around Amanda Waller, the ruthless and cunning leader of Advanced Research Group Uniting Superhumans (ARGUS).

In 2016's Suicide Squad, Viola Davis brought the character to life and fans have been eager to see her return to the screen ever since. With James Gunn at the helm, they can expect an action-packed, thrilling series that will delve deeper into Waller's character and motivations.

James Gunn confirms Steve Agee's return as John Economos in DCU series Waller

John Economos, played by Steve Agee, set to return to the DCU in Waller, as confirmed by James Gunn

Actor Steve Agee is set to reprise his role as John Economos, the ARGUS agent in the upcoming DCU series Waller. Agee first played the character in The Suicide Squad in 2021 and later in HBO Max's Peacemaker. With the new series set to follow Viola Davis' Amanda Waller, Agee's return seems like a natural progression.

DC Studios co-lead James Gunn confirmed Agee's involvement in Waller on his Bluesky account, a new social media platform. The announcement surprised fans, as details on Agee's return to the DCU were scarce. On the platform, Gunn wrote:

"My friend Steve Agee - aka John Economos from Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad and upcoming on Waller - is now here. Welcome him bluesky fam."

DCU head confirms Steve Agee's return to the DCU on his official Bluesky account

With Agee's return to Waller, it remains to be seen if he will have a similar role as his previous appearances or if the show will delve into Economos' actions during The Suicide Squad events.

What can fans expect from Steve Agee's return to Waller and King Shark's future?

Steve Agee's return to Waller raises questions about King Shark's future in the DCU (Image via Warner Bros)

DC fans have something to look forward to as Steve Agee returns to the franchise in the upcoming Waller series. As the series will follow Amanda Waller, Agee's role as John Economos will likely resemble his previous appearances. However, there might be a more extended reckoning for what Economos did to Waller during the events of The Suicide Squad, depending on its canonical status.

Besides his role as Economos, Agee also provided the physical on-set performance for King Shark in The Suicide Squad. However, there is no confirmation yet on when the man-eating humanoid shark will grace the screens again.

While DC Studios co-head James Gunn hopes that Waller will be out before Superman: Legacy's release on July 11, 2025, there is still no official release date for the series.

With Agee's return to the franchise, DC fans are excited to see what new surprises await them in the upcoming Waller series. Along with anticipating Agee's reprisal of his previous role, fans are also curious about King Shark's future in the franchise.

