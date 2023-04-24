Vin Diesel's MCU salary debunked by director James Gunn

Vin Diesel has been an essential part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the Guardians of the Galaxy debut in 2014. The actor has voiced the character of Groot, the sentient and lovable anthropomorphic tree, in all his franchise appearances. Despite only having to say the words, "I am Groot," Diesel's role has become an iconic part of the MCU, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide.

Recently, rumors surfaced about Vin Diesel's salary for playing the role of Groot. According to a claim on Twitter, the actor allegedly received a total of $54 million for his role in the MCU.

However, James Gunn, the director of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, quickly debunked these rumors and took to social media to clarify that the claims were false.

The truth about Vin Diesel's salary as Groot in the MCU

James Gunn, the director of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, recently debunked rumors about Vin Diesel's salary for his role as Groot in the MCU.

A recent claim making the rounds on Twitter stated that Diesel had received $54 million for playing Groot, but Gunn quickly shut it down, stating that it was "not true."

The rumored salary suggested that Diesel made around $13 million per movie for his role as Groot. However, Forbes reports that other MCU stars like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, and Scarlett Johansson received salaries ranging from $8 million to $20 million upfront.

Despite only ever saying "I am Groot," Diesel's role as the lovable anthropomorphic tree is still a crucial part of the MCU. Although his role doesn't require the same physical action as some of his co-stars, Diesel receives scripts with each utterance translated into English, which are also given to those playing characters meant to understand his speech. This shows that his role is important not only for the character of Groot but also for the larger story of the MCU.

Vin Diesel's possible goodbye to Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Vin Diesel's character may bid farewell in Guardians 3, as the team is likely disbanding, leaving fans to wonder if this will be Diesel's last time voicing the character (Image via Marvel Studios)

As Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will serve as the endpoint for the team, it's plausible that Alpha Groot could be Vin Diesel's last portrayal of the beloved anthropomorphic tree.

Having voiced Groot from the start, Diesel is bound to have an emotional attachment to the character's final farewell. The ambiguous fate of Groot's best friend, Rocket, only adds to the feeling of finality for the team.

While Diesel's role as Groot may not be as physically demanding as some of his co-stars, it's still a crucial part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Recent rumors about Diesel's salary have been refuted by James Gunn, suggesting that the actor did not receive $54 million for his role.

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 approaching, fans eagerly anticipate Diesel's portrayal of Alpha Groot and the possibility of his final goodbye to the beloved character.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to hit theaters on Friday, May 5, 2023.

