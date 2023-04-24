Marvel Studios drops their first-ever uncensored F-bomb In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Marvel Studios has always been known for producing family-friendly films with minimal violence and humor, but with the upcoming release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Marvel seems to be breaking away from their traditional approach, as for the first time in their 15-year history, they will include a full, uncensored F-bomb in one of their films.

This decision by Marvel Studios surprises many, as the studio has always been careful to maintain a PG-13 rating for their movies. The inclusion of an uncensored F-word marks a bold departure from their typical approach and suggests that the studio is open to exploring new territory.

James confirms the first-ever uncensored F-bomb of the MCU in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Director James Gunn confirms the inclusion of the first-ever uncensored F-bomb in the MCU for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 (Image via Getty)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has long been known for producing family-friendly movies without excessive violence or profanity. However, that will change with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, as the upcoming film is set to break new ground in the MCU by including the first-ever uncensored F-bomb in the history of the franchise.

Director James Gunn recently confirmed that the character of Peter Quill, played by Chris Pratt, will drop the word in an unfiltered manner during the movie.

James Gunn confirms F-bomb in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 via tweet (Image via James Gunn's Twitter)

The use of profanity, however, was not planned. It was rather an improvisation by Pratt that was too funny to leave out of the final cut. While this may be a new direction for the MCU, it remains to be seen if this will be a trend or simply an exception to the rule.

James Gunn confirmed via Twitter: "You can only have one in a PG 13 movie. That said it wasn't planned - I told Chris to add it on set and it just made the moment funnier so we kept."

Marvel's future direction: F-bombs and Disney+

Will Marvel embrace more adult language on Disney+? The inclusion of an uncensored F-bomb in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 may hint at a new direction for the MCU (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Marvel Studios has significantly departed from its usual family-friendly content by including an uncensored F-bomb in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. But does this mean the studio will start producing more adult-oriented films? Probably not.

While Deadpool 3 will likely have more explicit language due to its R-rating, Marvel typically aims for a PG-13 rating in most of their movies, allowing for only one F-word use.

Disney+ is another platform where Marvel could potentially use more adult language, but it's up to Disney to permit that.

The highly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, which hits theaters on May 5, 2023, will be the first MCU movie to feature an uncensored F-bomb. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how this new approach will fit into the movie and whether it will start a new trend for Marvel Studios.

