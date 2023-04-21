Spider-Man swings onto Disney+: Tom Holland's Homecoming release date announced

Marvel fans have long awaited the arrival of Spider-Man on Disney+. With the US release of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Disney seems to be finally delivering on its promise to bring the beloved hero to its streaming platform. The release date announcement has sparked excitement among fans eagerly awaiting Holland's Peter Parker's arrival on the platform.

This marks a significant milestone for the franchise, as it will be the first time Tom Holland's character debut will be available for streaming on Disney+. With the film set to release soon on the streaming giant, fans in the US will finally be able to enjoy the full range of Spider-Man content, including the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield versions, on one streaming service.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is finally coming to Disney+ on May 12

The wait is over for as favorite web-slinger finally makes his way to Disney+ with the streaming release of Tom Holland's Homecoming (Image via Marvel Studios)

Spider-Man films have always been a hot topic regarding streaming rights due to the complex licensing agreements between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios.

While some international markets have had access to at least some of the films, US fans have been left without access to their favorite web-slinger on Disney+ for years.

However, there is good news for Spidey fans in the US as Disney+ recently announced on Twitter that Tom Holland's solo Spidey debut will finally be available on the platform starting May 12.

A second tweet from Disney+ also revealed that the original Tobey Maguire trilogy and Andrew Garfield's Spidey movies will be available on April 21, leaving only Far From Home and No Way Home out of the equation.

While it may be frustrating that the collection is incomplete, it's clear that Disney is working hard to secure the rights to these films as well. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige's dedication to the MCU makes it likely that the remaining Spidey films will eventually make their way to Disney+.

Disney and MCU continue to expand its Spider-Man offerings with new animated series and rumored lead role in an Avengers film

Disney and MCU continue to spin their web with an upcoming animated series and rumors of a lead role in an Avengers film for the web-slinger (Image via Marvel Studios)

Fans of the web-slinger superhero have a lot to look forward to on Disney+. Along with the live-action films, a new animated series titled Spider-Man: Freshman Year is in the works. The series will explore Peter Parker's early days as a superhero and his struggles to balance his heroic duties with the challenges of high school life.

Moreover, rumors have surfaced that Tom Holland's Peter Parker could take on a leadership role in the Avengers film franchise. The film, rumored to be titled Avengers: Kang Dynasty, is expected to feature Holland's character as a prominent figure in the team of superheroes.

If these rumors are true, it could mean that the character's future in the MCU is even more significant than previously anticipated.

With Disney's continued investment in the franchise, fans can expect even more exciting developments. While previous licensing agreements have made it challenging to stream all of the web slinger's films in one place, Disney is working to change that. With another Tom Holland-led Spider-Man trilogy reportedly in the works, the character's future looks bright.

Poll : 0 votes